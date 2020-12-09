President Donald Trump got called out on Wednesday for again spreading false information, this time for claiming that no other presidential candidate has won the states of Ohio and Florida and still lost the election.

“No candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. I won them both, by a lot! #SupremeCourt,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

It took a matter of minutes for people to do some quick research and prove him wrong. “This is just too easily fact-checked,” wrote Capitol Hill reporter Jamie Dupree. “Nixon won Florida and Ohio in 1960 and lost.”

He was backed up by historian Kevin M. Kruse.

Even though Nixon carried 26 states to Kennedy’s 22, Kennedy still won the popular vote by over 100,000 and swept 303 electoral votes to Nixon’s 219.

It’s been 60 years since that election, and for comparison’s sake, this year’s president-elect, Joe Biden, won a popular vote of over 80 million people compared to JFK’s 34.2 million. (And Biden won the popular vote by a much wider margin of over 7 million.

Trump got absolutely dragged in the comments for his ahistorical flub.

“I will forever be flabbergasted that someone has access to the best intelligence and kitchen in the world and he prefers Fox News and KFC,” wrote one user.

“It’s so weird that POTUS, with all the resources of the federal government, doesn’t have a coms pro proofread his tweets,” wrote another.

Another journalist used one of Trump’s own quotes against him.

“My father is German. Right? Was German. And born in a very wonderful place in Germany, and so I have a great feeling for Germany. Trump has claimed FOUR TIMES his father was born in Germany,” wrote Robert Lusetich. “He was born in The Bronx. Truth is just a traffic cone for him to navigate around.”

In the comments of Trump’s own tweet, actress Patricia Arquette posted a gif of Trump saying “you’re fired,” and another user wrote, “I just don’t understand. Why post something that is so easily debunked?”

But others took Trump’s side, claiming that Kennedy won by “stealing” the election, which dovetails with their baseless claims that Joe Biden won because of voter fraud.

“Yea, that’s because Kennedy used voter fraud to steal Texas and Illinois,” replied writer Robert James Girdusky.

“Several elections have been rigged. None of this is new. Just never to this extent in modern times,” wrote another user.

Another user commented on Trump’s tweet, “By my calculations too, Mr. President. You won all the swing States. The Democrats must be held accountable for cheating. They must be the ones to suffer a severe loss.”

But no matter what Trump and his supporters say, his campaign has failed to show real evidence of widespread voter fraud, and its numerous legal attempts to reverse the results of the election have also been fruitless. So unless something unprecedented happens between now and Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden will become the next President of the United States.

