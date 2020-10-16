Jimmy Kimmel’s video editing team earned their keep on last night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following President Trump’s town hall on NBC — all thanks to a poorly-photoshopped ad for a network competition show.

After the host took a moment to declare that “NBC sucks,” he ran a hilarious promo for a fake upcoming season of the network’s “America’s Got Talent” from an alternate universe in which Trump’s first post-Presidential plans were to head straight back to reality TV.

“It was a beautiful reunion,” Kimmel said of Thursday’s town hall, which reunited the president with the network behind his old reality show “The Apprentice.”

“Seeing him back on primetime was like taking a time machine back to 2004 when he was just a blowhard reality TV host and nothing more,” he added. “Not only did we get a trip back to the past — we also got a glimpse of what Trump and NBC have planned for their future together.”

Queue the cheesy promo voice-over advertising “the prodigal Don” returning to NBC this February: “Donald Trump is out of the White House and back in the chair.”

The rest of the bit is basically just poorly photoshopped clips of “America’s Got Talent” with Trump superimposed behind the desk next to an unsuspecting Heidi Klum, slamming the “X” buzzer on every contestant and telling them, “That was terrible.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.