Trump Says Following Acquittal: ‘Our Historic, Patriotic and Beautiful Movement…Has Only Just Begun’

Former President Donald Trump has released a statement following his acquittal: “‘Our Historic, Patriotic and Beautiful Movement…Has Only Just Begun.”

Despite his supporters rioting the Capitol, former president again says he “always will be a champion for the unwavering rule of law.”

Read the statement below:

Trump was acquitted by the Senate on Saturday in his second impeachment trial. 57 senators voted to convict, including 48 Democrats, 7 Republicans and 2 Independents. The final count: 57-43.

The seven Republican senators who voted to convict include Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Richard Burr of North Carolina and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Trump was impeached by the House last month for “incitement of an insurrection.” House impeachment managers held that he incited the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, which took place when supporters of his who had gathered to protest the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 win breached the Capitol during the congressional vote. In total, five people died, including one Capitol police officer. In the following days, two other responding officers died by suicide. Many others were hurt.

More to come…