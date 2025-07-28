Trump Says His Break With Epstein Is ‘Very Easy to Explain, but ‘I Don’t Want to Waste Your Time by Explaining It’ | Video

The president also says he “never had the privilege” of visiting the billionaire sex offender’s island

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. (Credit: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

Donald Trump said on Monday that the end of his long-documented friendship with serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has a clear explanation — he just doesn’t want to explain it.

Trump also said he “never had the privilege” of traveling to the deceased billionaire’s infamous island. Ok then.

Trump traveled to Turnberry, Scotland, to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Though Trump’s ties to Epstein followed the president across the pond, with one reporter asking why the pair’s relationship ended. Trump said explaining would be a waste of time, though he carried on anyway.

“People can writing stories about the time you threw him out of Mar-A-Lago. Can you settle that? What was that about? What caused the breach with him?” a reporter asked.

“That’s such old history. Very easy to explain. I don’t want to waste your time by explaining it,” Trump said, “but, for years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn’t talk because he did something inappropriate.”

Bill Clinton (Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images), Vera Wang (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) and Donald Trump (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Epstein has been investigated multiple times on charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault and rape of minors. These crimes, however, were not what caused the rift with Trump, according to the president. Instead it appears Trump was angry that Epstein poached one of his employees.

“He hired help. And I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place. Persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it. I’m glad I did, if you want to know the truth.”

Trump has long disputed the extent of his relationship with Epstein, especially as questions have ramped up in recent weeks. To this point, the White House claimed that Trump severed ties due to Epstein being a “creep,” not an employee poacher.

There has been an increased call on both sides of the aisle to release the Epstein files, with a Wall Street Journal report last week stating that Trump’s name is present multiple times. WSJ additionally found a letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday.

The birthday letter included the outline of a naked woman with Trump’s signature “mimicking pubic hair.” Trump again asserted that this letter was not his own, as he does not “do drawings of women,” according to a clip shared by Aaron Rupar on X.

Trump carried on in the press conference by again stating that he never visited Epstein’s island, though he mentioned others who allegedly had — Bill Clinton and Larry Summers.

“I never had the privilege of going to his island,” Trump said.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on July 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to speak at an artificial intelligence and energy summit
Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

