Trump Sets 45-Day Deadline for Chinese Parent Companies to Sell WeChat, TikTok in New Executive Order

In executive orders signed Thursday night, Donald Trump targeted the Chinese corporate owners of social media apps WeChat and TikTok, threatening serious financial restrictions, and demanding that they sell the apps’ U.S. businesses to American companies within 45 days.

Citing “the national emergency with respect to the information and communications technology and services supply chain” Trump described in a previous order, the new orders will bar U.S. citizens or businesses from conducting any financial transactions with WeChat and TikTok or their parent companies, Tencent Holdings and Bytedata. The order will take effect “45 days after the date of this order,” i.e. Sept. 20. Read the full text of the WeChat order here and the TikTok order here.

The order targeting Tencent could impact more than just WeChat’s U.S. business. It expressly bans “any transaction that is related to WeChat by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with Tencent Holdings Ltd… or any subsidiary of that entity, as identified by the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary).”

More to come…