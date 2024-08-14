Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Slurred Speech in Elon Musk Talk: Like a ‘Kid on Halloween Who Won’t Take Out His Plastic Vampire Teeth’ | Video

Though Elon Musk’s chatbot on X claimed that Donald Trump was missing his dentures during the pair’s livestream on Monday night, Seth Meyers has a different theory. The NBC host joked on Tuesday that it sounded more like the man was wearing fake vampire teeth.

For the record, Grok — said “AI” chatbot we mentioned — wasn’t actually making claims based on facts. The program uses trending topics to create news summaries for the social media platform’s premium subscribers. Because the word “slurring” started trending during Trump’s conversation with Musk, Grok used that to create a summary called “Trump’s Dentures In Discussion Amid Speech.”

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Seth Meyers joked that it sounded more like Trump was wearing fake teeth, but not dentures.

“What’s going on with his voice? He sounds like a sugared up kid on Halloween who won’t take out his plastic vampire teeth,” Meyers joked. “I know you don’t want to be called weird, but you gotta met us halfway!”

It’s unclear what the actual reason for the quality of Trump’s speech was. During the conversation, many speculated that it might’ve actually been the result of a malfunctioning microphone, or the compression of the audio.

Trump himself opted to blame the technology, posting on Truth Social that his voice sounded “somewhat different and strange” at times “because of the complexity of modern day equipment, and cellphone technology.”

He then shared a different version of the audio to his account on X, in which his voice was much more clear.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.