Trump to Pick Stephen Miller as White House Deputy Chief of Staff | Report

CNN says the immigration policy hawk will serve under Susan Wiles, citing two anonymous sources

Stephen Miller
DALLAS, TEXAS – JULY 11: Former White House Senior Advisor and Director of Speechwriting Steven Miller speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Donald Trump will choose Stephen Miller, the President-elect’s top immigration adviser, as White House deputy chief of staff for policy, CNN reported Monday, citing two sources familiar with his transition plans.

Miller, a vocal advocate for more restrictive immigration policy and mass deportation, served as a senior adviser and speech writer to Trump during his first administration. He will server under Susan Wiles, Trump’s choice for Chief of Staff.

Miller has said that the incoming Trump administration would pursue more than one million deportations per year, a tenfold increase over current rates.

More to come …

