Trump to Pick Stephen Miller as White House Deputy Chief of Staff | Report

Donald Trump will choose Stephen Miller, the President-elect’s top immigration adviser, as White House deputy chief of staff for policy, CNN reported Monday, citing two sources familiar with his transition plans.

Miller, a vocal advocate for more restrictive immigration policy and mass deportation, served as a senior adviser and speech writer to Trump during his first administration. He will server under Susan Wiles, Trump’s choice for Chief of Staff.

Miller has said that the incoming Trump administration would pursue more than one million deportations per year, a tenfold increase over current rates.

More to come …