In a storyline right of the Superman comic books, President Trump initially wanted to show the world his inner fanboy and reveal a Superman T-shirt when he was released from the hospital this week.

According to a report from the New York Times on Saturday, “In several phone calls last weekend from the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Mr. Trump shared an idea he was considering: When he left the hospital, he wanted to appear frail at first when people saw him, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer.”

If this is Trump’s Superman fantasy, you have to wonder what his Batman one is like.

Trump announced last week that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The president was helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center for a three-night hospitalization, in which the president was given a steroid treatment typically prescribed for severely ill patients, as well as an experimental antibody cocktail and supplemental oxygen.

Though Trump was discharged this past Monday, officials have repeatedly refused to disclose when the president last tested negative for COVID-19. White House physician Sean Conley has also not taken questions from reporters since Monday despite issuing a memo on Thursday noting that he anticipated Trump would be “safe to return to public engagements” by Saturday.