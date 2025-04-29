‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns ‘We’re Not Feeling the Real Impact of These Tariffs Yet’

As Donald Trump continues to wage his trade war with high tariffs, “The View” host and former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin offered a warning to audiences on Tuesday morning: the worst is still to come.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts zeroed in on since-debunked reports that Amazon might make price hikes due to tariffs visible to consumers, largely applauding the hypothetical move. The women also pushed against the White House’s assertion that it was a “hostile and political act,” arguing instead that it’s simply good business practice.

When it came time for her views on the topic, Farah Griffin was quick to point out that she actually agreed with one thing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said while addressing media about Amazon’s choice: Americans voted for Trump based on his economic policies in his first term.

“The problem with it is, he is not following that economic formula, and he in fact ran on not following that formula,” she reminded everyone.

Farah Griffin noted that, in reality, Trump “is doing the absolute opposite,” and getting called out for it, resulting in only a 38% approval rating on his handling of the economy. But, she expects things to only get worse from here.

“I’m telling you, we’re not feeling the real impact of these tariffs yet,” Farah Griffin said. “Give it a few weeks, you’re gonna see empty shelves, you’re gonna see skyrocketing costs.”

