‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Sends Message to International Community After Trump Tariffs: ‘This Is Not Our Wish’ | Video

Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to face backlash this week, with other countries condemning the move and some announcing their own tariffs in response. So, on Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View,” host Whoopi Goldberg offered a message to the international community, assuring them that the American public doesn’t actually want these tariffs.

Discussing the latest blowback on the tariffs, host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that they’re “going to move this economy back to, like, 100 years ago” and once again reiterated that Peter Navarro, the man largely advising Trump on this matter, was actively kept out of economic matters during Trump’s first term.

She also noted that, even if Trump reverses course on the tariffs, there will still be lasting fallout.

TRUMP INSISTS ‘I KNOW WHAT THE HELL I’M DOING’: As the White House does damage control with Elon Musk and Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro in a tug of war over tariffs, 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on the president continuing to insist he’s winning. pic.twitter.com/N4ZodUOHbF — The View (@TheView) April 9, 2025

“The damage, in many ways, is done,” she said. “So, say he realizes what he’s done and lifts these tariffs. You’ve already lost trillions in wealth that is not coming back. People have lost as much as 30% in their retirement account.”

“And then these relationships that we’ve damaged; we’re pushing our allies into each other’s arms away from us, and we’re, frankly, putting China in a greater place to continue that,” she continued.

At that, Whoopi chimed in, sending a message to other countries directly.

“All you countries who watch us, this is not our wish,” she said. “This is not what the American people want. We don’t like it. We don’t like how this is being done. That’s why you will hear us kvetching about this as long as we are able.”

“Because no one we’re talking to understands what’s going on, and therefore, when they say America, they’re not talking about us,” she continued. “They are talking about that very narrow band of America that they think they represent, that I think they don’t realize they’re starting to lose.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.