Tim Walz Fires Back at Trump’s Thanksgiving Immigration Screed: ‘Release the MRI Results’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hit back at President Donald Trump over the latter’s late-night, anti-immigrant Thanksgiving social media rant that used a slur demeaning to people with developmental disabilities.

“Release the MRI results,” Walz wrote on X, referencing Trump’s MRI last month at Walter Reed Medical Center. The White House has said the scan was part of a “routine physical,” but it has not released the results.

Trump called Walz “seriously re—ded” in a late Thursday post on both Truth Social and X, wishing a happy Thanksgiving to “all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots” — while claiming the U.S. has become a crime-ridden laughingstock due to immigration.

The president said the issue of immigration had allowed the U.S. “and certain other foolish countries” to become “divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged and laughed at.” He claimed most immigrants are “on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs or drug cartels,” while also claiming the migrant population is greater than 53 million.

Trump took specific issue with the Somali population in Minnesota, which has the largest Somali community in the U.S., according to census data. He said Walz “does nothing, either through fear, incompetence or both” about the issue, while disparaging Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as someone “always wrapped in her swaddling hijab” while claiming she “probably” entered the country illegally. He also said Somalia was “essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc.”

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The attacks came after an Afghan national who entered the U.S. under a 2021 Biden-era program for Afghan refugees — and who was granted asylum earlier this year, under the Trump administration — was charged with assault with intent to kill after allegedly shooting two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. would “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover.”

“Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many,” Trump wrote, adding: “Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!”