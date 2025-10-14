Trump Rips Into Time Magazine Over His Cover Photo, Says It ‘Disappeared’ His Hair

President Donald Trump tore into Time early Tuesday over a cover the magazine posted on X featuring his face, complaining the image “disappeared” his hair with the use of a poor angle.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” he shared on Truth Social at 1:36 a.m. “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

The magazine posted the cover on Monday with a story by senior political correspondent Eric Cortellessa about Trump’s triumph in securing a cease-fire deal between Israel and Gaza. Monday saw the release of the final 20 Israeli hostages from Gaza and the release of 1,900 Palestinian detainees, leading Trump to declare a “new dawn” in the region.

Trump’s face is overlaid over the “M” in the magazine’s name, giving a slight appearance of a crown. Still, Trump complained, the image was “really weird!”

The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle… pic.twitter.com/0bZDABIDGj — TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2025

“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out,” he wrote. “What are they doing, and why?”

The president has been fixated on Time’s covers for years. He has featured mocked-up versions with his likeness at his golf clubs and tore into the magazine when it featured his enemies, including Taylor Swift, Kamala Harris and Elon Musk. Still, that has not stopped him from sitting down with the magazine, as he did for an extended interview for his first 100 days back in office.

A Time spokesperson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.