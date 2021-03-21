Former President Donald Trump has plans to work around bans he has faced on social media by launching his own platform, according to his senior adviser Jason Miller.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Miller told Howard Kurtz on Fox News’ “MediaBuzz” on Sunday. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Although Miller didn’t offer any details, he did say that the former president has been meeting with a number of teams at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida about the endeavor. And Miller predicts it will be a huge success. “This new platform is going to be big,” Miller said, saying that Trump’s popularity will bring “tens of millions of people” on board.

Trump has faced hurdles on several social media platforms, particularly as his presidency wound down. Facebook and Instagram indefinitely suspended his account on Jan. 7 over his rhetoric prior to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. A Facebook oversight board is currently weighing whether it should reinstate him or not.

On Jan. 8, Twitter issued a statement announcing Trump’s permanent suspension “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” And Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal, has made it clear that even if Donald Trump runs for office again, he’s not getting his account back.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO or you are a former or current public official,” Segal said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in February. “Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”