Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham will host a town hall with former President Donald Trump next Tuesday.

The town hall will air on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET during “The Ingraham Angle” regular time slot. The pretaped one-hour event will be recorded at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in South Carolina.

The town hall will focus on “domestic and foreign policy challenges facing America and solutions for addressing them,” according to the network.

The event will also cover “the potential that a new coalition of voters will have on the presidential election and the shift in polling among minorities toward former President Trump.”

The interview will also span topics including Trump’s ongoing legal challenges, the remaining GOP primaries and his possible running-mate.

The event will take place in front of a live audience and will include questions from those present, just days before the South Carolina primary.

Fox News’ live town hall with Trump in January scored 4.4 million average viewers, according to Nielsen. The event was broadcast live and moderated by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The program competed directly with the first hour of CNN’s Republican debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, which was moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.