Trump Goes on Meme Spree, Shares AI Video of Obama Getting Arrested

President Trump went on a meme spree to close out the weekend, posting multiple artificial intelligence-adjusted pictures and videos on his Truth Social account, including one AI clip that showed former President Obama being arrested next to a smiling Trump.

In that clip, posted on Sunday evening, Obama and several prominent Democrats say “no one is above the law,” while the theme song from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” plays in the background. The video then shifts to an AI-generated Obama being arrested in the middle of a meeting with Trump at the White House and ends with a forlorn Obama alone in a prison cell, all while “YMCA” is playing.

The president’s posts come after Fox News on Friday reported President Obama “manufactured and politicized evidence” to create the impression Trump was working with Russian operatives during the 2016 election, according to declassified documents from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The president posted a number of other times on Truth Social on Sunday, including a picture that boasted about the “most secure border in history,” a doctored video of a woman grabbing a snake with her bare hands and a picture of several Democrats and former FBI Director James Comey in jumpsuits as “The Shady Bunch.” You can see that picture below:

President Trump also called out the Wall Street Journal for running a “typically untruthful” story on Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. That post came just a few days after the president sued WSJ and Rupert Murdoch for $10 billion for a story that ran last week, claiming the president sent Jeffrey Epstein a “bawdy” birthday note in 2003.

After his flurry of posts on Sunday, the president has not been as active on Monday morning, posting only one time — with that post calling cashless bail a “complete disaster” that has wrecked American cities.