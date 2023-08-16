Judge Who Fined Twitter $350K for Fighting Jack Smith Asked if Elon Wanted to ‘Cozy Up’ to Trump

Judge Beryl Howell wanted to know why it was taking the social media platform so long to comply with a Jan. 17 warrant

Donald Trump on August 11, 2023
Donald Trump on August 11, 2023 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Twitter took so long to hand over Donald Trump’s tweets and DMs in the federal case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith that the judge finally asked, “Is it because [Elon Musk] wants to cozy up with the former president?”

The “ridiculous” back-and-forth with Twitter, as Judge Beryl Howell termed it, surfaced in newly unsealed transcripts as reported by Politico.

The process began with a search warrant issued on Jan. 17, which gave Twitter 10 days to turn over all relevant data for Trump between October 2020 and January 2021.

A worker removes letters from the Twitter sign that is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)
Read Next
Twitter Threatens Legal Action Against Hate Speech-Tracking Nonprofit 

Twitter, which was represented by George Varghese, Ari Holtzblatt and Ben Powell of Los Angeles-based law firm WilmerHale, repeatedly stalled.

Finally losing patience in a Feb. 7 hearing, Howell referenced Musk: “Is it because the new CEO wants to cozy up with the former president?” The Tesla founder bought Twitter on Oct. 27, 2022, and changed the platform’s name to X in July.

Among the issues was Twitter’s allegation that they needed to notify Trump about the search warrant as, the company argued, some data might be covered by executive privilege.

Donald Trump
Read Next
Georgia Grand Jury Indicts Trump and 18 Campaign Insiders in 2020 Election Probe

Howell replied that Trump was unlikely to be doing government business with senior aides in his Twitter DMs.

Gregory Bernstein, a member of the special counsel team, argued, “There actually are concrete cognizable reasons to think that if the former president had notice of these covert investigative steps, there would be actual harm and concern for the investigation, for the witnesses going forward.”

Witness tampering is among the charges filed in the case, a tactic that Trump has allegedly used frequently in the past, such as in the Jan. 6 hearings.

Donald Trump (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)
Read Next
Trump Will Quit Campaign in Plea Deal for No Jail Time, Scaramucci Predicts on 'Cuomo': (Video)

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle