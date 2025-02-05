Trump Says US Will ‘Take Over the Gaza Strip’ in Press Conference With Netanyahu | Video

President Donald Trump told reporters the United States will “take over the Gaza Strip” as a solution to the ongoing crisis in the region. Trump made the statement while hosting a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” he said in part. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

Trump also insisted “the only reason Palestinians want to go back to Gaza is they have no alternative.” He described the Gaza Strip as a “demolition site” and added, “Virtually every building is down. They’re living under fallen concrete that’s very dangerous and very precarious.”

Instead, Gazans can “instead can occupy all of a beautiful area with homes and safety, and they can live out their lives in peace and harmony instead of having to go back and do it again.”

REPORTER: You are talking tonight about the US taking over a sovereign territory. What authority would allow you to do that? Are you talking about a permanent occupation? TRUMP: I do see a long term ownership position



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 4, 2025 at 6:15 PM

Trump was also asked if he was “talking about a permanent occupation,” to which he appeared to answer in the affirmative. “I do see a long-term ownership position and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East and maybe the entire Middle East,” Trump said, neglecting to provide any supporting evidence for the claim.

“And everybody I’ve spoken to, this was not a decision made lightly. Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent,” he added. It is unclear who “everybody” is.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump also expressed his interest in coming up with a way to “resettle people permanently in nice homes and where they can be happy and not be shot, not be killed.”

The comments come as the temporary ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas remains delicate. U.S. allies in the region have warned Trump against forcibly moving Gaza’s residents, and the idea contradicts decades of U.S. emphasis on a two-state solution.

Last week Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi rejected Trump’s relocation plans. “Regarding what is being said about the displacement of the Palestinian people, I would like to reassure the Egyptian people that harm to Egypt’s national security could never be tolerated or allowed,” he said.

“And I would like to reassure you that we intend to work with President Trump, who wants to achieve peace and to reach the desired peace that is based on a two-state solution,” El-Sisi added.

Trump’s position on Gaza has escalated since a Jan. 26 exchange with reporters on Air Force One when he explained, “I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing at a different location where they can maybe live in peace for a change.”

“You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say: ‘You know, it’s over.’”

Trump did not rule out the possibility of sending U.S. troops into Gaza and said, “We’ll do what’s necessary.” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes took to BlueSky to comment and said that taking ownership of Gaza would “ethnically cleanse it of the 1.8 million Palestinians there.”

He also said this might involve US troops being sent to Gaza (I don’t see how it couldn’t!) — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 4:41 PM

Forced displacement of the residents of Gaza would likely constitute a war crime.