Trump Calls White House Bag-Drop Video ‘AI Generated’ After Fox News Shows Him on Phone: ‘Those Windows Are Sealed’ | Video

President Trump said Tuesday that the viral video in which someone appears to throw a large trash bag out an upper window of the White House is “probably AI-generated,” noting that the windows are sealed, bulletproof – and very heavy.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy brought up the widely circulated video during an Oval Office press conference, which seemed to catch the president off-guard.

“No, that’s probably AI-generated,” Trump said. “Actually, you can’t open the windows, you know why? They’re all heavily armored and bulletproof.”

Doocy asked whether Trump thought the video was fake.

“It’s got to be, because I know every window up there,” Trump said. “The last place I’d be doing it is that, because there’s cameras all over the place, right? … I’ve never seen a window that’s – in fact, my wife was complaining about it the other day, she said, ‘Love to have a little fresh air come in,’ but you can’t, they’re bulletproof. And number one, they’re sealed, and number two, each window weighs about 600 pounds, you’d have to be pretty strong to open them up.”

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2025

Trump asked Doocy where the window was, at which point the reporter approached the dais and showed the president the video on his phone. Someone at that point suggested it might have to do with ongoing White House renovations.

“No, those windows are all sealed,” he said again. “They’re sealed, you can’t open them.”

Doocy later did a segment on the exchange on a live Fox News broadcast.

“When I’m on the phone it looks like I’m informing the president there is an incoming ICBM,” Doocy said. “I was not. This afternoon, though, a viral video surfaced on social media. It’s getting a ton of pickup that appears to show one of the windows of the White House residence behind us on the second level open and a man, we can’t tell exactly who it is, throwing what looks like a trash bag out of it. There are very, very few people in this country, in this world who know the layout of the upstairs of the White House.”

Doocy said he learned a “lesson” from the (mostly) light-hearted moment: “Next time bring an iPad in case the vice president or defense secretary want to see what you’re showing the president, too.”

