Stephen Colbert Offers White House Response From Joe Biden – via Mariah Carey – on Autopen Stunt | Video

The White House replaced Joe Biden’s presidential portrait with a photo of his autopen signature this week, posting a video of the stunt on social media to troll him. So, on Thursday night, Stephen Colbert offered a response on behalf of Biden — via Mariah Carey.

During his monologue, the CBS host first called out the new “Walk of Fame” for even existing, saying that the White House doesn’t need a tribute to past presidents, because it is a tribute to past presidents in itself.

“[It’s] an idea he says was inspired by a display he saw at the Hilton,” Colbert explained with a laugh, before putting on his Trump impression. “‘Next to Gerald Ford over here, you got a steam tray of scrambled eggs and the code for the WiFi. The pool and the gym are on the fourth floor, and they’re closed forever.’ This is so dumb!”

Play video

Turning his attention back to the portrait stunt, Colbert noted that “Trump always has an ulterior motive, and it’s always being a jerk.”

“That’s so childish,” Colbert said. “And I’m — is this? I’m told we have a response from Joe Biden!”

At that, a clip of Mariah Carey began playing — the start of her music video for “Obsessed,” in which she asks “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

“Obviously, this is pathetic,” Colbert continued more seriously. “Joe Biden is in full retirement. He’s not out there attacking Trump. He’s on the beach in Delaware reading ‘Triple Sabotage at the UN.’”

“But Trump’s still — nice callback — but Trump’s still mad about the whole ‘everybody knows Biden beat him in 2020’ and ever since, he’s been harping about Joe’s autopen, even though Trump himself has said he used autopens.’”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.