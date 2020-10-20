Colbert Wonders How Trump Could ‘Mess Up’ Dancing to ‘YMCA': ‘It Comes With Instructions!’ (Video)

Stephen Colbert wasn’t about to waste his opportunity to make fun of Donald Trump’s stuck-in-quicksand dancing to “YMCA.” On Monday, the CBS late-night personality rifled off a few punchlines rapid-fire to make sure at least one of them stuck.

Pretty much all did.

Of Trump’s awkward bopping to the Village People anthem during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania, Colbert started by shouting into the ether: “Move your feet! At all!”

Also Read: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Zings Trump for 'Veep,' 'Seinfeld' Thievery

“He makes the inflatable tube man look like Fred Astaire!” the “Late Show” host continued. “I’ve seen more rhythmic movement from a potato rolling around in the backseat of my car!”

“How do you mess up dancing to ‘YMCA’?” Colbert wondered aloud. “It comes with instructions!”

That one was our favorite.

Also Read: Trump Trashes Fauci as a 'Disaster' in Phone Call With Campaign Staff

The “Daily Show” alum added: “I don’t want to beat a dead horse, but I’ve seen a dead horse with better moves!”

And no, we’re not overdoing it with all of those exclamation points. Colbert was about as excited and animated over Trump’s embarrassing dancing as anyone could possibly muster this deep into a draining election cycle.

Watch the video above.

Also Read: Stephen Colbert Sets Another Live Election Night Special at Showtime

Colbert then exploited the opportunity to question Trump’s sexual abilities.

“They say how you dance indicates how you make love,” he set up. “Apparently he doesn’t make love from the waist down.”

Colbert, who will again host a live Election Night special on Showtime, just like he did in 2016, eventually called back to Trump’s horrible rally dancing with a video game joke.

Here’s hoping Nov. 3, 2020 works out a bit better than Nov. 8, 2016 did.