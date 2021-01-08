Trump’s Twitter Ban Has People Wondering: ‘What the F–k Took You So Long?’

On Friday afternoon Twitter finally did what so many have demanded since Trump first entered the presidential race in 2015 with a racist tirade against Mexicans: permanently ban his account. And the overwhelming response is euphoric celebration (with a LOT of jokes) — peppered with some worrying about what he might do next, and confusion about why it’s only happening now.

Or, as “VEEP” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus put it, “What the f— took you so long?”

Trump’s ban comes just two days after he incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol that put Congress in lockdown and killed five, including a Capitol police officer, and delayed certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. That day, after a couple of tweets in which he praised rioters, lied yet again about the election and appeared to encourage further violence, Twitter put Trump’s account on a 12-hour suspension. But on Friday, it made the decision to kick him off entirely after he tweeted statements that once again appeared to encourage further violence.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a statement. “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

So cue the celebrating as celebrities and civilians alike had a lot of fun at Trump’s expense.

“All we got to do now is get the Nuclear codes out of his hands and we should be good!” tweeted Josh Gad.

“.@jack please take me next I need to get the hell off of here I have things to do,” Billy Eichner joked.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan took aim at the GOP: “Thank you, @jack and @TwitterSafety for putting the safety of the people over profit! Now to find some Republicans with that courage.”

There were of course others noting that it certainly took Twitter long enough. That includes Louis-Dreyfus as well as Wanda Sykes, who said “FINALLY! @jack told Trump to STFU! Can we put them on a family plan? Don Jr, Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, Jared, you too Melania…Shut all of those scoundrels down!”

Megan McCain meanwhile had worries. “He’s gonna burn the White House to the ground,” she said.

But the gold standard response was an anonymous hero who created a parody twitter account called “@barronjohn1946.” See the account’s sole tweet here:

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

It’s only been 200 years since 2016 so for those of you who’ve forgotten, “John Barron” is the well-known pseudonym Donald Trump used throughout the 1980s that he used in order to pretend to be his own spokesperson.

See more reactions below.

Has there ever been a more appropriate meme? The end of the #TrumpNightmare! pic.twitter.com/BnUiXfQddZ — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 8, 2021

For Donald this is debilitating! He will no longer be able to utilize @twitter to spread poisonous messaging. #Finally https://t.co/PBfDbXViAj — Omarosa (@OMAROSA) January 8, 2021

When are Republicans going to suspend trump from the nuclear arsenal indefinitely? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 9, 2021

.@RealDonaldTrump’s Twitter page was suspended permanently. I heard there’s no official word from the White House. Ya know why? Because ol’ dude’s Twitter page was suspended PERMANENTLY! 😜 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 8, 2021

GODDAMIT Trump just added me on Friendster. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 9, 2021