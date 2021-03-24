‘Trying’ Lands Early Season 3 Renewal From Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has set the premiere date for Season 2 of “Trying” — but that’s not all. The comedy series, Apple’s first original from the UK, also got an early Season 3 renewal from the streaming service.

The eight-episode second season of “Trying” will premiere globally on Friday, May 14. New episodes will roll out each subsequent Friday.

On Season 2, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) are continuing to navigate the adoption process. Having been approved by the adoption panel they now find that matching with a child is not as straightforward as they had hoped, Apple’s logline reads. It seems like children are being snapped up by other couples while somehow they’re being left behind. Helped by their eccentric social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton) they are determined to do everything they can. When Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event she knows instantly that this is the child for them. But there are obstacles to Nikki’s plan that may prove insurmountable.

Returning cast members also include Ophelia Lovibond, Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd and Robyn Cara.

“Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O’Hanlon, produced by Sam Pinnell, co-produced by Tim Mannion and executive produced by Josh Cole. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

Apple TV+’s pride-and-joy comedy, “Ted Lasso,” also received an early Season 3 renewal from the SVOD service. The Jason Sudeikis soccer comedy, for which the “Saturday Night Live” alum won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, does not yet have a Season 2 premiere date.

Season 1 of “Ted Lasso” kicked off on Aug. 14, 2020. We expect similar timing for Season 2.

“Ted Lasso” Jason Sudeikis as Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.