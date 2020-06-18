Tubi, the free, ad-supported streaming service, has launched in Mexico on Thursday. The service, which was purchased by Fox earlier this year for $440 million, is now available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia, as the San Francisco-based company continues to expand into more international markets.

To begin, Tubi will be available on VIDAA smart OS on Hisense TVs, both iOS and Android phones, and on the web; the company, in its Thursday release announcing the launch, said it’ll be available on more devices down the line. The AVOD service will offer thousands of shows and movies, all localized in Spanish-language, in Mexico, including “Exation Mexico,” “MasterChef,” “Montecristo” and “Amore en Custodia.”

TV Azteca, one of the largest Spanish-language content producers in the world, is providing a number of its titles to Tubi, while also handling ad sales for Tubi in Mexico.

“Tubi’s launch in Mexico continues to demonstrate our vigorous expansion effort to additional regions in the world,” Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi said in a statement. “In concert with TV Azteca, our presence in Mexico will be well-positioned to carry out our overall mission in providing cost-free access to popular content for everyone.”

In December, Tubi announced it had passed 25 million monthly active viewers.The service’s Fox deal came as more AVOD services are drawing attention from established media powerhouses. Last year, ViacomCBS bought Pluto TV, a similar AVOD service to Tubi, for $340 million. (You can read more about Pluto TV on Wrap Pro, which covered the service this week.) And earlier this year, Comcast bought Xumo, a service that offers 10,000 free movies and shows, as well 190 channels, including Fox Sports, ABC News, and channels dedicated to series like “Family Feud” and “Forensic Files.”