Tubi’s Total View Time Has Doubled in the Last Year, Fox Says

by | November 3, 2020 @ 7:43 AM

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch also said viewers watched 220 million hours of the ad-supported service in September

Ad-supported streaming service Tubi has seen the time viewers spend on the service nearly double in the last year, parent company Fox reported on Tuesday morning.

The spike in viewership coincides with more people spending time at home due to COVID-19 — something that other streamers have benefited from as well this year. But it’s also tied to having more big-name shows on the service as well as a beefed-up marketing campaign, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said on the company’s earnings call. (Tubi was the presenting sponsor for Fox’s Major League Baseball playoff coverage this year, for example.)

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

