Tucker Carlson Says He Plans to Buy Home in Doha, Defends Qatar Hosting Hamas: ‘I’m an American … I’ll Be Wherever I Want’ | Video

Tucker Carlson says he plans to buy property in Qatar, closing a wide-ranging interview with the prime minister in Doha about the Gulf state’s relationship with Hamas by saying he wants to “make a statement” with the personal investment.

Carlson, under intensifying scrutiny for his appearances in Qatar and interviews with its leaders, said he will purchase a home in Doha both because he admires the city – and to assert his independence.

“I’m an American and a free man and I’ll be wherever I want to be,” he said, emphasizing that he has never taken money from Qatar.

“I have been criticized as being a tool of Qatar, and I just want to say what you already know – which is I never taken anything from your country and don’t plan to,” Carlson said. “I am however tomorrow buying a place in Qatar… I’m doing that because I like the city. I think it’s beautiful.”

The weekend interview with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, took place before an audience at the Doha Forum. The two used the exchange to push back on allegations that Doha supports terrorism, noting that Hamas established an office in Qatar at the request of both the United States and Israel more than a decade ago, describing the arrangement as a diplomatic channel intended to enable cease-fires, hostage releases and aid to Gazan civilians.

Carlson released the video Sunday on his online platforms amid sustained criticism from U.S. lawmakers who accuse Qatar of supporting Hamas and financing terrorism, claims the country forcefully rejects.

“All our support went to Gaza, to the people, under a very transparent process that the United States is fully aware of,” the prime minister said, adding that successive Israeli governments coordinated with Qatar on the delivery of humanitarian funds.

Al Thani said the Oct. 2025 Israeli strike on Doha, which targeted mediation facilities, was “unprecedented” and “unethical,” adding that President Trump privately expressed frustration and disappointment over the attack. He disputed Israeli media reports that claimed Trump approved the strike, calling them part of a long-running effort to sow distrust between the two countries.

Qatar — a major non-NATO U.S. ally that hosts the largest American military base in the Middle East — has become one of the region’s most active diplomatic mediators. It has played roles in negotiations involving Hamas, Israel, Russia, Ukraine and the release of U.S. detainees, including journalist Evan Gershkovich.

Al Thani said Qatar will continue humanitarian assistance to Palestinians but will not fund reconstruction in Gaza for destruction caused by Israel.

“We are not the ones who are going to write the check to rebuild what others destroy,” he said.

The interview comes as U.S.–Qatar relations face renewed political scrutiny in Congress, even as Washington relies heavily on Doha for regional de-escalation, hostage diplomacy and intelligence cooperation.

