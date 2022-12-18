Tucker Carlson was asked the simple question at an appearance at America Fest 2022 in Phoenix Saturday if he supported Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 but, apparently, there was no simple answer. At least not for the Fox News host, who dodged making a commitment to one over the other.

As the event hosted by the conservative youth group Turning Point USA was wrapping up, a young man in the audience asked the tricky question. The crowd reacted with a stunned gasp to the inquiry that could get Carlson in hot water no matter how he answered it. But Carlson did what many in both partisan media and partisan politics do best – he dodged the question and kicked it down the field.

“Who cares what I think?” he said. “You know what I mean? I’m not endorsing anybody. I have no idea what’s gonna happen in the Republican primary.”

Praising both Trump and DeSantis, Carlson began with the Florida governor, saying, “I spend a lot of time in Florida. And I think Ron DeSantis has done, like, an unbelievable job.”

Then he turned to Trump – and he laid it on pretty thick. About seven minutes of “thick,” in fact.

“I’m so grateful Donald Trump ran in 2016. Donald Trump completely changed my view of everything. Donald Trump is why I left Washington. And he did it in a really simple way: By asking questions that no one around could answer,” the Fox News host said.

“I should also add — since, why not ?— I actually love Donald Trump as a guy. I know Trump. I’ve known Trump for 20 years ’cause I work in the media, you know? And I just have always gotten along with him. And I think he’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever talked to in my life. I think he’s got this unbelievable life force to him.”

And he went on: “Talking to Trump… especially when it’s not an interview — you don’t actually want to interview Trump. That’s a nightmare ’cause you can’t get him to answer any questions. Because it’s the Trump train. You can get on or off, but you can’t steer it. Yeah, don’t ever interview Trump.”

And on: “But talking to Trump is one of the great joys, one of the great animal joys of life. Because he exudes this kind of animal joy. And I love that.”

And what would a Tucker Carlson moment with a mic be without criticizing the media about how the former president was covered by those not “on the right”?

“I think there are plenty of things to criticize about Trump. He’s a human being,” he said. “But the idea that he’s … personally some monster is absurd. It’s just another lie. They always tell you the opposite of the truth. Trump is totally charming and engaging and fun and interesting.”