Tucker Carlson Faces Backlash Over ‘Replacement Theory’ Rhetoric After Buffalo Mass Shooting

The the racist ideology known as “Replacement Theory” was apparently at the center of the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend. Subsequently, critics are calling out Fox News and specifically its star pundit Tucker Carlson for frequently inviting guests and focusing on topics related to it.

“Replacement Theory” is the racist, anti-immigrant, anti-modernity conspiracy theory gaining popularity among the American right, including members of the Republican party. It suggests that liberal politicians, particularly in the Democratic party, are part of a plot to replace ‘real,’ by which they mean, white Americans with minorities and especially immigrants. On Saturday, 10 people were killed and 3 others injured, 11 of the dead Black, and the suspect, Payton Gendron, wrote a manifesto expressing support for the ideology.

The New York Times has found that Fox News frequently features guests who espouse this ideology, and specifically that Tucker Carlson has devoted at least 400 — yes, that’s four hundred — episodes of his Fox News show to related topics. The Times’ reporting includes dozens of recordings proving beyond doubt that this is precisely what occurred on his show.

Of course it should be noted that Carlson consistently denies he is racist and insists he isn’t advocating for racist outcomes; he indisputably has also featured discussions of demographic “replacement” at least 400 times.

As a result, Fox and Carlson specifically have come under fire by critics who argue they bear some responsibility for the Buffalo shootings and other mass-murder events inspired by “replacement theory.”

OK you dont want get ofFox News than get rid of the cancer they call Tucker Carlson — rubyb323🔯 (@RubyB323) May 17, 2022

Don't let @TuckerCarlson walk it back, 400 times the prick is practically an accomplice — Donal Maloney (@donal_maloney) May 17, 2022

An excellent idea, because, freedom of speech does not mean, freedom from consequences. pic.twitter.com/TjBlGjAGZV — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) May 16, 2022

Are you proudof urself….for pomoting morderous ideology???? — Michal Szadkowski (@MichalzWavy) May 17, 2022

He’s a performer. For money. With no apparent moral compass. I don’t know how he sleeps at night. His calling a racist murderer a “mentally ill teenager” is yet another reason you can’t believe most of what he says. https://t.co/kIQu6RO2FW — Jayme Ruimveld (@jaymeruimveld) May 17, 2022

Celebrities have criticized Carlson for his involvement in stoking the fear of replacement, including actor-director Ken Olin, who tweeted twice, calling on the Fox News anchor to “repudiate replacement theory” and “denounce the violence.”

Well, I guess he doesn’t care about decency…

Hey, @TuckerCarlson -

If there’s a hell, you’re booked in a suite with some of the most loathsome cowards in history. Congratulations. https://t.co/hhiqjqi67x — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) May 17, 2022

Comedian Noel Casler called for a behind the scenes look at how Carlson’s most recent show was made.

This mass shooting is the product of hate speech & the demonizing of BLM by those like #TuckerThePuke exploiting the prejudices of MAGA for votes.

FOX knew what he was doing & now they have blood on their hands

All those still watching FOX News & him ARE NO BETTER! — Pursuit of Justice (@patriotnot45) May 17, 2022

Media figures are also calling Carlson out. Joy Reid, for instance via Mediaite, said “no one has done more” than Carlson to elevate the ideology.

Other media-based critics include CNN’s Jim Acosta:

What Tucker Carlson is doing by peddling “replacement theory” and other white nationalist talking points is dangerous and we called it out today and asked the head of the NAACP what can be done about it. pic.twitter.com/NaTNezFiXK — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 15, 2022

Rick Wilson:

The Buffalo killer’s manifesto reads like a job application for a junior producer on Tucker Carlson.



And no, I’m not being flippant. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 14, 2022

And Katie Couric, who shared the NY Times’ reporting.