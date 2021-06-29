Tucker Carlson Freaks Out After NSA Denies Accusations of Spying on Him (Video)

Just after the National Security Agency released a statement denying that Tucker Carlson has ever been a target of its investigations, the Fox News host flamed the agency on-air, calling its comments “dishonest.”

An extremely incensed Tucker said during Tuesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox that he thought the agency was lying when it refuted his unsubstantiated claims that it was monitoring his communications and emails.

“The NSA sent us an infuriatingly dishonest formal statement, an entire paragraph of lies written purely for the benefit of the intel community’s lackeys at CNN and MSNBC, all those people they hire with the titles on the screen,” Tucker said.

Tucker also somehow interpreted the NSA’s statement as not actually denying his claims he’s being spied on, and alluded to a lengthy and “very heated” conversation with an NSA representative he had Tuesday evening.

“Last time on the show, we made a very straightforward claim; the NSA has read my private emails without my permission, period. That’s what we said. Tonight, a statement from the NSA does not deny that. Instead, it comes with this non sequitur, in part, ‘Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the agency.’ OK, glad to know,” Tucker said.

He continued, “That’s the question that we asked directly to NSA officials when we spoke to them about 20 minutes ago in a very heated conversation: Did you read my emails? And then they refused even to explain why they couldn’t answer that simple question.”

Tucker added that he thought “Orwellian does not even begin to describe the experience, it was like living in China.”

Following Tucker’s baseless claims last night the NSA and Central Security Service put out a statement published June 29, noting:

“On June 28, 2021, Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been ‘monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.’ This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air. NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting.”

