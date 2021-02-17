Tucker Carlson: ‘Imagine if Lying Was Your Job’ (Video)

Tucker Carlson opened his Fox News show on Monday by putting the entire blame for Texas’ polar vortex blackouts on windmills freezing, and then on Tuesday he began with a rant about how the media is constantly lying to everyone. Then he went in on the frozen windmills again in the very next segment, even though they aren’t to blame for Texas’ power woes.

Tucker did not sat whether he was including himself in his sweeping condemnation of the news media, but it’s worth pointing out that he certainly is a member of the news media.

“The news media are profoundly dishonest. All of us lie from time to time — that’s the human condition. But imagine if lying was your job. Imagine forcing yourself to tell lies all day about everything in ways that were so transparent and so outlandish that there is no way that people listening to you could possibly believe anything you said,” Tucker said with a straight face.

“Then imagine doing that again and again and again every day of your professional life for your entire life. Could you do that? If you could, CNN has an opening on the media analysis desk. Call them immediately.”

Tucker kept going.

“But if you’re a non-sociopathic normal person, the answer obviously is no you could not do that. You could never lie like that. So you’ve got to kind of respect the people who can, They’re like Olympians in reverse. They achieve feats so dishonorable that you gasp and horror as you watch them. But at the same time, you’ve got to respect those skills.”

Tucker Carlson, much like Fox News itself, is perhaps best known for saying things that aren’t true on his show. Last year, the network actually won a defamation lawsuit — Tucker was the defendant — by arguing that “reasonable viewers” will know he’s not “stating actual facts” on his show.

You can watch the quoted portion of Tuesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded up at the top of this article.