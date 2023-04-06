A month after documents released as part of Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News revealed that Tucker Carlson once said he hated Donald Trump “passionately,” Carlson has booked the indicted former president for an interview.

Carlson will interview Trump on April 11 episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News announced Thursday.

The one-on-one interview will take place at Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago. Fox noted this will be Trump’s first interview since arrested on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his alleged role in hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Tucker and Trump will talk about various topics including: indictment, the upcoming presidential election and news of the day.

The conservative network is facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion alleged Fox News “recklessly disregarded the truth” and pushed various pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theories about the election technology company because “the lies were good for Fox’s business.”

In the lawsuit, private text messages came to light from Tucker where he wrote how much he despised Trump.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Carlson wrote on Jan 4, 2021, according to court documents. “I truly can’t wait.”

Tucker then wrote, “I hate him passionately, “I blew up at Peter Navarro today in frustration. I actually like Peter. But I can’t handle much more of this.”

Late last month, Tucker tried to walk back those text messages. While doing an interview on WABC radio, Tucker said he was “enraged” that his private texts were revealed.

Tucker added, “And I think this is in the text, and those were all grabbed completely illegitimately, in my opinion, in this court case, which I guess I’m not allowed to talk about, but I’m enraged that my private texts were pulled.”