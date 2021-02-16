Tucker Carlson Is the New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host – and a Contestant – in Genius ‘Daily Show’ Spoof (Video)

They got him. On Monday, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” dropped a brilliant “Jeopardy!” spoof right on top of Tucker Carlson’s dome. In the brief parody, the Fox News personality played both host and star contestant on the syndicated television game show.

There is no telling how much time the Comedy Central late-night series had to spend compiling the cable-news channel’s footage for this one minute, 21 second bit. However long this thing took, it was time well spent.

Easy for us to say, of course.

Here are the answers — er, questions — that Carlson got correct, in order:

“What is hate speech?”

“What is a white supremacist?”

“What, precisely, is privilege?”

“What, exactly, is a nationalist?”

“What is a fascist?”

“What, exactly, is this disinformation?”

“Is that sexism?” (OK, we’ll allow this atypical way to pose the question.)

“Who, exactly, is the fear mongrel?” (Yes, he probably meant to say mongerer.)

“Who’s the racist here?”

Yeah, the guy was on a roll. With all these dings, Carlson could take on Ken Jennings.

Jennings is currently hosting “Jeopardy!” on an interim basis, following the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek. The next wave of guest hosts include Katie Couric (who will become the first woman to host the quiz show), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker, “Call Me Kat” star Mayim Bialik, CNN host Anderson Cooper, talk show doctor Dr. Mehmet Oz, NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Watch the video above.

For anyone wondering about that whole inheritance thing, Carlson’s father married Patricia Caroline Swanson, an heiress to the Swanson fortune. Swanson is the company that makes all those TV dinners and the chicken broth in your pantry.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on Fox News Channel. “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.