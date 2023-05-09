Tucker Carlson is on his way back to screens — well a smaller one anyway. The former Fox anchor is going to launch a new version “Fox News Tonight” on Twitter.

“We’ll be bringing some other things too which we will tell you about, but for now we are just grateful to be here,” the newly former show host said in a tweet.

For now there are no details on the logistics of Carlson’s show, or whether Elon Musk — Twitter’s new owner — will have a hand in its production or development.

At the end of Fox News’ defamation battle with Dominion Voting Systems and in the midst of discrimination allegations brought to light by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, the conservative news channel gave Carlson the boot, though no confirmed specific reason for his firing has been released.

More to come…