Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly Agree: It’s a Mistake for Republicans to Go on Gavin Newsom’s Podcast | Video

Tucker Carlson guested on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Tuesday, and both Republican commentators agreed: It’s a mistake for their right-wing colleagues to appear on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new podcast under the guise of reaching across the aisle.

“I’ve said I’m against conservatives going on his podcast because I think it’s helping him train for 2028, and I don’t think we should help him,” Kelly said of the “This Is Gavin Newsom” podcast, which launched earlier this year.

Carlson agreed, sharing that he knows Newsom personally and texts with him “occasionally,” adding of his California credentials that he’s from San Francisco and knows Newsom’s ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The former Fox News host then shared that he originally accepted an invitation to interview on the podcast before having second thoughts.

“I have been bothering him for years, ‘You should come on my show.’ And he was kind of open to it. And then he whips around and he’s like, ‘No, you should come on mine,’” Carlson recalled. “I was like, ‘I would love to,’ because I would love to debate him about what he’s done to my state. And then I watched a parade of people go on, some of whom are good friends mine, and I realized – and I’m not attacking them at all – I almost did, but then I realized, oh, wait a second, the point of this is not to have a real conversation or to answer questions. The point of this is to rehabilitate.”

Carlson then took a dagger to Newsom’s character, saying he is “legit smart” but that there is nothing “at all at the core other than misery — another deeply, deeply unhappy person who we should be rooting for him to get his life together, but someone who kind of externalizes everything.”

“There’s nothing at the center, and so everything is about the public display,” he said. “A truly wounded, screwed up person on a very deep level — not joking — but also a talented person who will say anything, which in politics is an advantage.”

Representatives from Gov. Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

It’s not the first time “This Is Gavin Newsom” has come under fire on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” with guest Charlie Kirk — conservative media personality and Turning Point USA co-founder — saying that the media effort will derail Newsom’s political career.

Shortly after, Newsom defended the podcast project, saying that the point is not to “go viral” or “own the conservatives” by winning any debates. Instead, the Democratic politician said his new podcast is about “exploring” what Republicans think — and why their message resonated with more voters during the 2024 election.

