Tucker Carlson Says He’s Sticking With Fox News: ‘This Show Isn’t Going Anywhere’ (Video)

As some groups of conservatives appear to be turning on Fox News since it declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election over Donald Trump, there’s been some speculation that Tucker Carlson and his fellow opinion hosts might abandon the network for further-right pastures.

But Tucker said on Monday night that ain’t happening.

“Before we get to the next segment, a quick note about this show. Over the weekend, we got a lot of calls asking if we’re leaving Fox News. Ironically, at that very moment we were working on a project to expand the amount of reporting and analysis we do in this hour across other parts of the company,” Tucker said in the back half of his show.

Also Read: Tucker Carlson: America Is 'the Nicest Country in the World' Because 'We Don't Eat Dogs' (Video)

“This show is not going anywhere. It’s getting bigger. The people who run Fox News want more of it not less, and we are grateful for that. We’ll have specifics soon. But as always, thank you for your trust in us. We’ll do our best to be worthy of it.”

A judge recently ruled that Tucker is not a credible source of news. Fox News is actually the ones who said Carlson lacks credibility — it was the company’s defense against a defamation suit filed by Karen McDougal. The judge in the case dismissed the suit on the grounds that “any reasonable viewer” would not believe things that Tucker says on his show.

These calls that Carlson mentioned were in response to a fake Facebook post that had been making the rounds on the far right social media network Parler that said Tucker would be quitting Fox News to go work at Newsmax later this year.

Also Read: Tucker Carlson Says Biden Wants to 'Make You Drink Starbucks Every Day' (Video)

You can watch the quoted portion of Monday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News in the video embedded up at the top of this article.