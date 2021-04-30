Tucker Carlson Thinks Intelligence Agencies Should Worry More About Aliens (Video)

Aliens are on Tucker Carlson’s mind again this Friday evening, and he spent a few minutes on his Fox show questioning if the intelligence community should be devoting more resources and paying more attention to aliens.

Tucker is of course frequently fascinated by the upcoming UFO report the U.S. government is supposed to release to the public this June. Last October, Tucker spoke with self-proclaimed UFO ‘expert’ Nick Pope about the report and said he was eager to see it. “How long do you think the US government can continue to keep up the pose and the veil of secrecy?” Tucker asked Pope at the time. “How long before we can just know what our leaders know?” In January, he complained again about the wait for the alien information.

On “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Tucker called the issue a “story we should have spent a lot more time on, because this could be the most consequential thing to happen to this country, this world, maybe ever,” before cutting to a clip Luis Elizondo, the former head of a Pentagon division focused on aliens called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

Tucker said that when the report is released this summer, “according to Elizondo we will find an intelligence failure on the part of the us intel community on the level of 9/11.”

Elizondo recently told the New York Post that he’s certain the U.S. intelligence community is unprepared for an alien attack and that “there is something in our skies, we don’t know what it is, we don’t know how it works, we don’t know fully what it can do, we don’t know who is behind the wheel, we don’t know its intentions, and there isn’t a damn thing we can do about it.”

Tucker then cut once again to Pope. “I’m embarrassed I haven’t thought of it before, these objects are potentially a very grave threat to nation-states, so where was the intelligence community in warning about this, or learning more about it?” Tucker asked about recent UFO footage.

“We are under siege, it’s like there’s a war of nerves going on,” Pope told Tucker. “If these were drones belonging to a foreign adversary there would be an absolute outcry. And yet the situation we’re in where we don’t know what these things are and they might even be extra-terrestrial, that’s worse. This is a potential catastrophic failure of intelligence.”

The report is set to be released to the public June 1, and it will contain analysis from the Office of Naval Intelligence, FBI and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. It goes without saying that Tucker is more than a little excited about it.

While he’s not a credible source of news — something a judge recently ruled with the argument that no reasonable person should assume he’s a source of facts — occasionally Tucker can entertain, something his alien segments are usually good for. Let’s see what he gets up to in a couple of months once he can read the report and go full “X-Files.”

“There are a lot of these, it’s not like, you know, some drunk guy on a road in rural New Hampshire saw something weird… this is the U.S. military regularly, very often recording these objects,” Tucker said.

