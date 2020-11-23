On Monday, Donald Trump finally gave the word for the transition of power to the Biden administration to begin. Later that evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson doubled down on his pro-Trump narratives, outright accusing the left of rigging the election and peddling Trump’s voting-machine conspiracy theory in his latest election rant.

“You’ve heard a lot over the past few days about the security of our electronic voting machines, and this is a real issue no matter who raises it or who tries to dismiss it out of hand as a conspiracy theory. Electronic voting is not as secure as traditional hand counting, period. It never will be as secure,” Tucker said at the beginning of his opening monologue.

“The people now telling us to stop asking questions about voting machines are the same ones who claim that our phones weren’t listening to us,” he continued. “They lie.”

He added: “Going forward, we need to find out exactly what happened in this month’s presidential election. We need to find out, no matter how long it takes the investigation to unfold or how much it costs. And once we get answers from that investigation, we ought to revert immediately to the traditional system of voting — the one that served our democracy for hundreds of years. What we’re doing now is not working. That’s an understatement. As of tonight, the state of New York still hasn’t managed to count the votes in five house races thanks to mail-in voting. That’s a disaster, let’s stop pretending that it’s not.”

A judge recently ruled that Tucker is not a credible source of news. Fox News lawyers were actually the ones who said Carlson lacks credibility — it was the company’s defense against a defamation suit filed by Karen McDougal. The judge in the case dismissed the suit on the grounds that “any reasonable viewer” would not believe things that Tucker says on his show.

While Carlson tried to put up a facade of legitimacy by calling out former Trump attorney Sidney Powell last week, which resulted in backlash from his audience, he continues to embrace far-right conspiracies surrounding the election.

On Monday, he also outright accused the left of rigging the election by way of social media and claimed that Trump lost Pennsylvania because of a lack of presence from the NRA.

“Democrats used the coronavirus to change the system of voting. They vastly increased the number of mail-in ballots because they knew their candidates would benefit from less secure voting, and they were right,” he continued.

“They used the courts to neutralize the Republican party’s single most effective get-out-the-vote operation, which for generations had been the National Rifle Association. Not enough has been written about this, but anyone on the ground saw it. Thanks to legal harassment from the left, the NRA played a vastly reduced role in the election, and that made a huge difference in swing states like Pennsylvania and others.”

“But above all, Democrats harnessed the power of big tech to win this election. Virtually all news in the English speaking world travels through a single company: Google. A huge percentage of our political debates take place on Facebook and Twitter. If you use technology to censor the ideas that people are allowed to express online, ultimately you control how the population votes, and that’s exactly what they did. They rigged the election in front of all of us, and nobody did anything about it.”

