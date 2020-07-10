Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s top writer, Blake Neff, has resigned after CNN Business discovered that he had been posting racist and sexist material in an online forum under a pseudonym.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap on Friday that Neff had resigned but did not elaborate on the reason why.

According to CNN Business, Neff disparaged Black and Asian people and derided a woman for being a “megashrew” in multiple pseudonymous posts. Comments include, “Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down,” which CNN said Neff wrote last month. In another post made this week, CNN reported that Neff said that he “wouldn’t get LASIK from an Asian for free” in response to an email thread with the subject line, “Would u let a JET BLACK congo n—– do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?”

CNN Business said that after receiving an anonymous tip, they were able to identify Neff as the person behind the username “CharlesXII” by reviewing his messages with public information about Neff. The account had also posted photos in 2018 to the online forum in which Neff’s reflection can be seen taking the photograph, according to CNN Business.

Neff was asked to join “Tucker Carlson Tonight” as a writer in November 2016 from the Daily Caller, where he was an education correspondent, according to a recent profile published in Dartmouth University’s alumni magazine. In the profile, Neff also said he was responsible for the “first drafts” for “anything” that Carlson was reading off the teleprompter.

Neff has taken down most of his social media accounts as of Friday evening. He remains unable to be reached for comment.