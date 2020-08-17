Go Pro Today

Tumblr Hires Terry City to Lead New Streaming, Digital Video Ventures (Exclusive)

City joins Tumblr after a stint as an executive at Vice Media

| August 17, 2020 @ 3:49 PM

Photos: Terry City, Tumblr

Blogging site Tumblr hired seasoned media executive Terry City as vice president of entertainment partnerships, and City will be responsible for “reinvigorating” the social media platform’s work with the film, television, and digital content industries.

City started his post a week ago, and Tumblr first announced the appointment Aug. 17. He joins Tumblr after a job as vice president of brand partnerships for Vice Media and has held executive roles at BuzzFeed, the Huffington Post Media Group, and Yahoo.

Prior to his career as an executive, City got his start in media sales; he held sales management positions at both the Hollywood Reporter and Variety in the early 2000s. In 2008 City co-founded Steel Titan Productions with Cayman Grant, and the production house won a sports Emmy in 2015 for its work on “Playing for the Mob,” an ESPN “30 For 30” series.

Also Read: Bon Appétit Names Chef Marcus Samuelsson as First Brand Adviser

“Tumblr is the pulse of the internet, and where Gen Z is discovering their next favorite thing, (and) that includes all kinds of entertainment fandoms – from superheroes to anime and everything in between, which made taking on this new role exciting,” City told TheWrap in an email. “Tumblr as a brand has always been associated with fandom, and reinvigorating our relationships with film studios, TV networks, streaming platforms and other providers is critical as we look to partner with companies in the entertainment space.”

City is the second hire Tumblr has poached from Vice in recent months — it hired Vice’s former senior vice president of North American partnerships to be its chief revenue officer in May.

Emmy Nominations 2020: Snubs and Surprises, From Bob Odenkirk to Baby Yoda (Photos)

  • Emmy nominations 2020 snubs and surprises
  • What We Do In the Shadows FX
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • AMC
  • Handmaid's Tale Hulu
  • Euphoria HBO
  • Big Little Lies HBO
  • Night Angel Masked Singer kandi burruss Fox
  • westworld season 3 hbo are dolores and maeve dead HBO
  • Unbelievable-Kaitlyn-Dever Netflix
1 of 10

“Better Call Saul” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” leads miss out, while “What We Do in the Shadows” sneaks in

Between Elisabeth Moss and Bob Odenkirk getting pushed out of their respective categories and an unexpected nomination for "What We Do in the Shadows," Tuesday's Emmy nominations announcement came with more than its share of surprises.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS