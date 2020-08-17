Tumblr Hires Terry City to Lead New Streaming, Digital Video Ventures (Exclusive)

Blogging site Tumblr hired seasoned media executive Terry City as vice president of entertainment partnerships, and City will be responsible for “reinvigorating” the social media platform’s work with the film, television, and digital content industries.

City started his post a week ago, and Tumblr first announced the appointment Aug. 17. He joins Tumblr after a job as vice president of brand partnerships for Vice Media and has held executive roles at BuzzFeed, the Huffington Post Media Group, and Yahoo.

Prior to his career as an executive, City got his start in media sales; he held sales management positions at both the Hollywood Reporter and Variety in the early 2000s. In 2008 City co-founded Steel Titan Productions with Cayman Grant, and the production house won a sports Emmy in 2015 for its work on “Playing for the Mob,” an ESPN “30 For 30” series.

“Tumblr is the pulse of the internet, and where Gen Z is discovering their next favorite thing, (and) that includes all kinds of entertainment fandoms – from superheroes to anime and everything in between, which made taking on this new role exciting,” City told TheWrap in an email. “Tumblr as a brand has always been associated with fandom, and reinvigorating our relationships with film studios, TV networks, streaming platforms and other providers is critical as we look to partner with companies in the entertainment space.”

City is the second hire Tumblr has poached from Vice in recent months — it hired Vice’s former senior vice president of North American partnerships to be its chief revenue officer in May.