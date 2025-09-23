TV Academy Launches $10,000 Scholarship in Honor of Late ‘Gen V’ Star Chance Perdomo

In 2026, the Television Academy will bestow a Chance Perdomo Legacy Scholarship upon a college team for the first time. This $10,000 scholarship is in honor of the late “Gen V” star who died in a 2024 motorcycle accident.

The Academy announced that the scholarship will be given out for the first time at the 45th Annual College Television Awards. The college team that wins the Comedy Series category at the Spring 2026 ceremony will receive the $10,000 prize, created by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

“There’s a big hole in our hearts, in our cast and the ‘Gen V’/’The Boys’ universe,” Jaz Sinclair, who starred alongside Perdomo in “Gen V,” told TheWrap for “Gen V” Season 2. “Having to move forward without Chance was really heavy for everybody and really difficult emotionally. My personal experience with it was just trying to get through it and do him as much justice as we can.”

In addition to the scholarship, the TV Academy announced Tuesday that submissions to the annual College Television Awards are now open. Student entries may be submitted through Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. PDT at TelevisionAcademy.com/CTA/submit.

TV Academy members will evaluate the student submissions, handing out a number of awards and more than $40,000 in prizes at a Hollywood ceremony in 2026. Teams can enter into eight returning categories: Animation Series; Comedy Series (for undergraduate students); Commercial, PSA or Promo; Drama Series (for undergraduate students); News; Nonfiction Series; Sports; and the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award. Additionally, the TV Academy added a Scripted Series category for graduate students to the 2026 show, “spotlighting creators whose specific screen credits are producer, writer and director and whose functions support those credits.”

“For 45 years, the College Television Awards has been a career launching pad for emerging storytellers and content creators. Widely regarded as the most prestigious honor a media arts student can receive in the U.S., it continues to spotlight the next generation of talent,” said Television Academy Foundation chair Tina Perry in a statement. “We’re proud to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity that celebrates talented media-arts students and helps provide access to the entertainment industry. We encourage students nationwide to submit their work for consideration.”

Nominations for the 45th College Television Awards will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 19.