29 Most Shocking TV Character Deaths of 2020, From ‘Supernatural’ to ‘Westworld’ (Photos)

Amazon Prime Video/The CW/Netflix
If there was one thing 2020 taught us, it's that "shocking" is a truly relative term based on the bizarre real-life moments we've lived through this year. Yes, it's pretty hard to blow anyone's mind these days, including that of TV viewers, making truly gasp-worthy small-screen character deaths few and far between. But that didn't stop several showrunners from doing their worst -- er, best -- to totally kill you with these on-screen passings. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see the 29 most shocking TV character deaths of 2020. Obviously, spoilers ahead.
ABC
Cody Hoyt -- "Big Sky"
The CW
Castiel -- "Supernatural"
The CW
Dean Winchester -- "Supernatural"
Amazon Prime Video
Sam -- "Utopia"
HBO
Atticus Freeman -- "Lovecraft Country"
HBO
Fiona -- "Run"
Netflix
Hannah Grose -- "The Haunting of Bly Manor"
Netflix
Dani Clayton -- "The Haunting of Bly Manor"
HBO
Terry Maitland -- "The Outsider"
Netflix
Helen Pierce -- "Ozark"
HBO
Dolores -- "Westworld"
HBO
Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan -- "Perry Mason"
NBC
Mitch -- "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
The CW
Bellamy Blake -- "The 100"
The CW
Bill Cadogan -- 'The 100"
The CW
Sheidheda -- "The 100"
TNT
Josie Wellstead -- "Snowpiercer"
Amazon Prime Video
Ingrid -- "Upload"
Peacock
Linda -- "Brave New World"
Amazon Prime Video
Becca -- "The Boys"
FX
Loy Cannon -- "Fargo"
Netflix
Dolly -- "Ratched"
Netflix
Mrs. Osgood -- "Ratched"
Netflix
Dr. Hanover -- "Ratched"
NBC
Katarina Rostova -- "The Blacklist"
AMC
Alpha -- "The Walking Dead"
AMC
Beta -- "The Walking Dead"
AMC
Earl Sutton -- "The Walking Dead"
ABC
Enoch -- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."