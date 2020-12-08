Go Pro Today

29 Most Shocking TV Character Deaths of 2020, From ‘Supernatural’ to ‘Westworld’ (Photos)

This year wasn’t good to fictional people, either

| December 8, 2020 @ 1:15 PM
tv character deaths 2020
Amazon Prime Video/The CW/Netflix
If there was one thing 2020 taught us, it's that "shocking" is a truly relative term based on the bizarre real-life moments we've lived through this year. Yes, it's pretty hard to blow anyone's mind these days, including that of TV viewers, making truly gasp-worthy small-screen character deaths few and far between. But that didn't stop several showrunners from doing their worst -- er, best -- to totally kill you with these on-screen passings. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see the 29 most shocking TV character deaths of 2020. Obviously, spoilers ahead. Also Read: Winter TV 2021: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows – So Far (Photos)
RYAN PHILLIPPE big sky
ABC
Cody Hoyt -- "Big Sky"
Supernatural Castiel
The CW
Castiel -- "Supernatural"
Supernatural
The CW
Dean Winchester -- "Supernatural" 
Utopia
Amazon Prime Video
Sam -- "Utopia" 
HBO
Atticus Freeman -- "Lovecraft Country" 
Run
HBO
Fiona -- "Run"
Hannah Grose T'Nia Miller Haunting of Bly Manor
Netflix
Hannah Grose -- "The Haunting of Bly Manor" 
Haunting of Bly Manor Dani
Netflix
Dani Clayton -- "The Haunting of Bly Manor"
Jason Bateman The Outsider
HBO
Terry Maitland -- "The Outsider" 
OZARK
Netflix
Helen Pierce -- "Ozark"
westworld season 3 finale is dolores dead
HBO
Dolores -- "Westworld" 
Perry Mason
HBO
Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan -- "Perry Mason"
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Season 1
NBC
Mitch -- "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
The 100
The CW
Bellamy Blake -- "The 100" 
The CW
Bill Cadogan -- 'The 100"
The CW
Sheidheda -- "The 100"
Snowpiercer 101
TNT
Josie Wellstead -- "Snowpiercer"
Upload
Amazon Prime Video
Ingrid -- "Upload" 
Brave New World - Pilot
Peacock
Linda -- "Brave New World"
Amazon Prime Video
Becca -- "The Boys" 
Fargo
FX
Loy Cannon -- "Fargo" 
Netflix
Dolly -- "Ratched" 
Netflix
Mrs. Osgood -- "Ratched" 
Netflix
Dr. Hanover -- "Ratched"
The Blacklist - Season 7
NBC
Katarina Rostova -- "The Blacklist" 
AMC
Alpha -- "The Walking Dead" 
Beta The Walking Dead
AMC
Beta -- "The Walking Dead" 
AMC
Earl Sutton -- "The Walking Dead" 
Agents of SHIELD
ABC
Enoch -- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."