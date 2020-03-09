TV Pilot Season 2020: TheWrap’s Complete Guide

It’s pilot season — when broadcast networks decide which of dozens of prospective shows should become full-fledged series.

ABC COMEDY

ADOPTED

Writer(s): Jimmy Kimmel, Shawn Vance, Daril Fannin

Producer(s): Jimmy Kimmel, Shawn Vance, Daril Fannin

Studio: ABC Studios in association with KIMMELOT

Logline: When a Green Beret returns home to Texas from military service, he and his family struggle with the challenges of adopting his new brother, a 12-year-old Russian boy. Inspired by a true story. (Single Camera)

HOME ECONOMICS

Writer(s): Michael Colton, John Aboud

Producer(s): Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, Jason Wang

Studio: Lionsgate Television, ABC Studios

Logline: A series about three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on. (Single camera)

KIDS MATTER NOW

Writer(s): Shana Goldberg-Meehan

Director: Christine Gernon

Studio: CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television

Logline: A diva boss with no patience for working parents adopts a baby and has a change of heart, casting her mother-of-three assistant as an unlikely mentor and upending the office dynamics.(Multi-camera)

MY VILLAGE

Writer(s): Kari Lizer

Studio: Sony Pictures Television, ABC Studios

Logline: An empty-nester mom wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.(Multi-camera)

Cast: Kyra Sedgwick

PROSPECT

Writer(s): Sherry Bilsing-Graham, Ellen Kreamer

Director: Randall Einhorn

Studio: ABC Studios

Logline: A comedic western with a feminist twist: an idealistic young woman moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher, but her ideals are quickly tested when she learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children. (Single camera)

WORK WIFE

Writer(s): David Windsor, Casey Johnson

Producer(s): Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay

Director: Todd Holland

Studio: ABC Studios

Logline: Inspired by the real-life partnerships of producers Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and writers Casey Johnson and David Windsor, Work Wife tells the story of a platonic male/female team whose professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work. Set in the world of real estate, Dani and Scott have taken the leap to start their own team. Now feeling the stress of being the boss, they have to rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic more than ever to keep their professional and personal lives afloat. (Single Camera)

VALLEY TRASH

Writer(s): Niki Schwartz-Wright

Producer(s): Nahnatchka Khan (Fierce Baby), Jennifer Carreras (Fierce Baby)

Studio(s): Universal Television, 20th Century Fox Television

Logline: The Harmans, a scrappy, blue collar family living in the deep Valley suddenly experience a major culture clash when their fourteen-year-old daughter, Abby, gets accepted to a prestigious LA private high school filled with students and parents who want nothing to do with her, her family or their 818 area code. (Single camera)

Cast: Jason Lee

UNTITLED KAPNEK/HOLLAND PROJECT

Writer(s): Emily Kapnek

Director: Dean Holland

Logline: Untitled Kapnek/Holland is a single-cam half hour described as a “love story with a twist” centering on New York City teenager Lennon Cochrane, whose life is turned upside down when she stumbles on a family secret. (Single camera)



ABC DRAMA

THE BIG SKY — Series Order

Writer(s): David E. Kelley

Producer(s): Ross Fineman, C.J. Box

Studio: A+E Studios, 20th Century Fox Television

Logline: In this procedural thriller, private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

THE BRIDES

Writer(s): Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Producer(s): Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Director: Maggie Kiley

Studio: ABC Studios, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions

Logline: A sexy contemporary reimagining of “Dracula,” is a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart. With strong horror elements, “The Brides” is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family.

Cast: Gina Torres

HARLEM’S KITCHEN

Writer(s): Zahir McGhee

Producer(s): Marcus Samuelsson, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Laurie Zaks

Studio: ABC Studios

Logline: An ensemble family drama set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem. Ellis Rice, Executive Chef and patriarch, runs a successful restaurant with his wife and three daughters. But an unexpected death thrusts the family into turmoil and puts the restaurant’s future in jeopardy as long-buried secrets are revealed.

REBEL

Writer(s): Krista Vernoff

Producer(s): Davis Entertainment, Alexandre Schmitt, Erin Brockovich

Studio: ABC Studios/Sony Pictures Television

Logline: “Rebel” is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today. Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue collar legal advocate without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Cast: Katey Sagal

THIRTYSOMETHING(ELSE)

Writer(s): Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick

Director: Edward Zwick

Studio: ABC Studios, MGM Television

Logline: A sequel to the groundbreaking series “thirtysomething,” which follows an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast. Apparently, raising children (even grown children) never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?

Cast: Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, Patty Wettig, Auden Thornton

TRIAGE

Writer(s): David Cornue, Erica Messer

Producer(s): Steven Marrs, Courtney Hazlett, Caitlin Foito

Director: Jon M. Chu

Studio: 20th Century Fox Television

Logline: A character-driven medical drama that follows a pioneering surgeon, Finley Briar, over three distinct decades at the same hospital. With the evolution of medicine as the backdrop, the show explores the interconnected careers, friendships, and romances of Finley and her colleagues, and their tenuous relationship with time.

WRECKAGE

Writer(s): Jacquie Walters

Producer(s): Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Martin, Keith Samples

Director: Marc Webb

Studio: ABC Studios

Logline: On the surface, Lillian Linden looks like a brave survivor of a plane crash. But she’s been lying to her family, her friends, and the whole world since rescue helicopters scooped her and her fellow survivor, Dave Hall, off a deserted island in the South Pacific. Missing for almost four years, the castaways are thrust into the spotlight after their rescue, becoming media darlings overnight. But they can’t tell the real story–so they lie.

CBS COMEDY

B POSITIVE

Writer(s): Marco Pennette

Producer(s): Chuck Lorre

Studio: Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre Productions

Logline: Faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives. (Multi-camera)

GHOSTS

Writer(s): Joe Port, Joe Wiseman

Producer(s): Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Angie Stephenson

Studio: CBS Television Studios, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios

Logline: A struggling young couple’s dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents. (Single camera)

THE THREE OF US

Writer(s): Frank Pines

Producer(s): Ben Winston, Jeff Grosvenor, James Corden

Studio: CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73

Logline: Adult siblings who are children of divorce must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage. (Multi-camera)

PLEASE HOLD FOR FRANKIE WOLFE

Writer(s): Max Mutchnick, David Kohan

Producer(s): Ben Winston, Jeff Grosvenor

Studio: Universal Television Studios

Logline: Frankie Wolfe is an unfiltered, irreverent, powerful businesswoman with no personal life. When Frankie’s impossibly fragile and neurotic sister, Tommie, abandons Quincy – an incredibly bright inner-city child who Tommie attempted to foster – Frankie is faced with the choice of taking him in or casting him back out. Can these two lonely, damaged people find the love and companionship that has eluded them their whole lives? (Multi-camera)

THE UNITED STATES OF AL

Writer(s): David Goetsch, Maria Ferrari

Producer(s): Chuck Lorre, Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi

Studio: Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre Productions

Logline: A comedy about the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al), the Afghan interpreter who served with his unit and has just arrived to start a new life in America. (Multi-camera)

WE THE JURY

Writer(s): Dana Klein and Stephanie Darrow

Producer(s): James Acaster, Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice

Studio: CBS Television Studios

Logline: A group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict…and they can’t even agree on lunch. (Hybrid)

UNTITLED KINGSBURY/DALEY/GOLDSTEIN PROJECT

Writer(s): Corinne Kingsbury, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein

Producer(s): Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling

Studio: CBS Television Studios

Logline: When Penelope’s career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband’s, they call on Penelope’s young single mom, Georgia, to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their kid. (Multi-camera)

CBS DRAMA

CLARICE — Series Commitment

Writer(s): Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet

Producer(s): Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers

Studio: MGM Television, CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout

Logline: It’s 1993, a year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” CLARICE is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

THE EQUALIZER

Writer(s): Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller

Producer(s): Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox , Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, Shakim Compere

Studio: Universal Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, Davis Entertainment, Martin Chase Productions, Flavor Unit

Logline: A reimagining of the classic series in which an enigmatic figure uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Cast: Queen Latifah

GOOD SAM

Writer(s): Katie Wech

Producer(s): Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein

Studio: CBS Television Studios, Sutton St. Productions

Logline: A talented yet stifled surgeon embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

OUT THE DOOR

Writer(s): Evan Katz

Producer(s): Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed

Studio: CBS Television Studios, Jerry Bruckheimer Television

Logline: Upon learning that his impending retirement is being pushed off by several years, an apathetic LAPD detective who just wants his pension so he can go off and live the good life decides to do everything in his power to get fired, but his bad behavior only leads to surprising success at solving cases.

CW Drama

KUNG FU

Writer(s): Christina M. Kim

Producer(s): Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Studio: Warner Bros. Television, Quinn’s House, Berlanti Productions

Logline: A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

THE LOST BOYS

Writer(s): Heather Mitchell, Rob Thomas

Producer(s): Dan Etheridge, Mike Karz, Bill Bindley, Rebecca Franko, Juliana Janes

Director: Marcos Siega

Studio: Warner Bros. Television

Logline: When a mother and her gen z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle. Based on the 1987 cult classic that revolutionized how we think about vampires.

MAVERICK

Writer(s): Merigan Mulhern

Producer(s): Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Warren Hsu Leonard, Lis Rowinski

Director: Larry Teng

Studio: CBS Television Studios, Fake Empire

Logline: In a present day America that finds itself under authoritarian rule, the President’s daughter – raised to believe her father is moral and benevolent – has her worldview rocked on her first day at Georgetown. Challenged by her fellow students, and under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents, she’ll have to decide if her loyalties lie with her family or with a growing resistance as she navigates her freshman year.

Cast: Reina Hardesty, Nandy Martin, Zainne Saleh

THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH

Writer(s): Jeffrey Paul King

Producer(s): Marc Webb, Mark Martin, Jeff Grosvenor, Leo Pearlman

Studio: CBS Television Studios

Logline: Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

SUPERMAN & LOIS — Series Order

Writer(s): Todd Helbing

Producer(s): Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns

Studio: Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television

Logline: Follows the world’s most famous Super Hero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Cast: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloc

WALKER — Series Order

Writer(s): Anna Fricke

Producer(s): Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, Jared Padalecki

Studio: CBS Television Studios, Rideback.

Logline: A reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Centers on Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Cast: Jared Padalecki

UNTITLED THE 100 PREQUEL — Backdoor Pilot Production Order

Writer(s): Jason Rothenberg

Producer(s): Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo

Studio: Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television, CBS Television Studios

Logline: Set 97 years before the events of the original series, this project — which is currently being developed as a planted spinoff and will air as an episode of THE 100’s final season — starts with the end of the world, a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the human population on Earth. The epic adventure follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before.

UNTITLED ARROW SPINOFF — Backdoor Pilot Production Order

Writer(s): Beth Schwartz, Mark Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship, Oscar Balderrama

Producer(s): Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Studio: Warner Bros. TV, DC Entertainment

Logline: Spinoff following the women of Arrow.

Cast: Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy

FOX COMEDY

CARLA — Series Commitment

Writer(s): Darlene Hunt

Producer(s): Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Angie Stephenson, Miranda Hart, Eric Norsoph, Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught, Mayim Bialik

Studio: Warner Bros. Television, FOX Entertainment, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios

Logline: Carla is a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want — and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY. Based on the BBC UK original seriesMiranda, created by Miranda Hart. (Multi-camera)

Cast: Mayim Bialik

HOUSEBROKEN — Series Order

Writer(s): Clea DuVall, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan

Producer(s): Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor

Studio: Fox Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment, Bento Box

Logline: Explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. (Animated)

Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Sharon Horgan, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb, Greta Lee

PIVOTING

Writer(s): Liz Astrof

Producer(s): Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor

Studio: Warner Bros. Television, FOX Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment

Logline: PIVOTING follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life. (Single camera)

THIS COUNTRY

Writer(s): Jenny Bicks

Producer(s): Angie Stephenson, Charlie Cooper, Daisy May Cooper, Dan Magnante, Cathy Mason, Rachel Mason

Director: Paul Feig

Studio: Lionsgate, BBC Studios, FOX Entertainment, Feigco Entertainment, Perkins Street Productions

Logline: In this half-hour mockumentary inspired by the BBC format, a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings. We follow the cousins as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges, and fight each other for frozen pizza. These two don’t have much, but they do have each other. (Single camera)

FOX DRAMA

THE BIG LEAP

Writer(s): Liz Heldens

Producer(s): Sue Naegle

Studio: 20th Century Fox Television, FOX Entertainment

Logline: Inspired by a UK format, THE BIG LEAP is a funny and contemporary tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of “Swan Lake.” What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold. THE BIG LEAP takes us on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age.

THE CLEANING LADY

Writer(s): Miranda Kwok

Producer(s): Shay Mitchell, Melissa Carter

Studio: Warner Bros Television, FOX Entertainment

Logline: A darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules. Based on the original Argentine series.

UNTITLED FILM RE-ENACTMENT PROJECT

Writer(s): Sarah Watson

Producer(s): Gail Berman, Lauren Shuler Donner, Richard Donner, Justin Falvey, Darryl Fran, Greg Mottola

Director: Greg Mottola

Studio: Warner Bros. Television, SideCar Content Accelerator, Amblin TV

Logline: After failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach. She finds inspiration, hope, and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student’s favorite movies… “The Goonies.” Over the course of the season, their passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling, and dreams.

NBC COMEDY

AMERICAN AUTO

Writer(s): Justin Spitzer

Producer(s): Aaron Kaplan

Studio: Universal Television, Kapital Entertainment

Logline: Set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry. (Single camera)

CRAZY FOR YOU

Writer(s): Rachele Lynn

Producer(s): Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker

Studio(s): Universal Television, Broadway Video, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Logline: Daisy, with her life stalling, re-enters the dating scene only to discover that while she was out of the game, the game sort of, totally, completely changed. Realizing she is a bit rusty at being “normal” and “appealing” on first dates, she’ll need the support of her friends as she strives to succeed while being her true self in today’s quick-to-dismiss dating culture. (Single camera)

THE KENAN SHOW — Series Order

Writer(s): Jackie Clarke

Producer(s): Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer

Director: Chris Rock

Studio: Universal Television, Broadway Video

Logline: Kenan Thompson strives to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who “helps” in the most inappropriate ways. (Single camera)

Cast: Kenan Thompson, Punam Patel, Dani Lockett, Dannah Lockett, Andy Garcia

JEFFERIES

Writer(s): Suzanne Martin

Producer(s): Jim Jefferies, Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Tim Sarkes, Alex Murray

Studio: Universal Television, Hazy Mills, Brillstein Entertainment Partners

Logline: Jim Jefferies stars as a fictionalized version of himself – a comedian with a unique and often controversial take on modern life, relationships and co-parenting with his best friend. (Multi-camera)

Cast: Jim Jefferies

NIGHT SCHOOL

Writer(s): Chris Moynihan

Producer(s): Kevin Hart, Will Packer, Malcolm Lee

Studio: Universal Television, Hartbeat Productions, Will Packer Productions, Bicycle Path Productions

Logline: An adaptation of the 2018 film, “Night School” centers on a unique mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the classroom. (Multi-camera)

SOMEONE OUT THERE

Writer(s): Matt Hubbard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan

Producer(s): Emiliano Calemzuk, Gonzalo Sagardia, Javier Veiga

Studio: Universal Television

Logline: A romantic comedy about two set-in-their-ways adults who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other. Based on the format “Pequeñas Coincidencias,” created by Javier Veiga. (Multi-camera)

YOUNG ROCK — Series Order

Writer(s): Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang

Producer(s): Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Jennifer Carreras

Studio: Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions, Fierce Baby Productions

Logline: Inspired by the formative years of Dwayne Johnson. (Single camera)

Cast: Dwayne Johnson

UNTITLED PHIL JACKSON/DAN GOOR

Writer(s): Phil Jackson

Producer(s): Dan Goor

Studio: Universal Television

Logline: Ensemble comedy about black people, dating and wine. (Single camera)

UNTITLED TINA FEY/ROBERT CARLOCK — Series Order

Writer(s): Tina Fey, Robert Carlock

Producer(s): Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian

Studio: Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger

Logline: A wealthy businessman runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population. (Single camera)

Cast: Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Bobby Moynihan

NBC DRAMA

AT THAT AGE

Writer(s): Carla Banks-Waddles

Producer(s): Malcolm D. Lee, Debra Martin Chase

Studio: Universal Television, Blackmaled Productions

Logline: An exploration of an African-American family’s legacy. After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions and deal with deep secrets coming to light.

DEBRIS

Writer(s): J.H. Wyman

Producer(s): Jason Hoffs

Studio: Legendary Television, Frequency Films

Logline: Two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

ECHO

Writer(s): JJ Bailey

Producer(s): John Davis, John Fox

Studio: Universal Television, Davis Entertainment

Logline: A high-concept, genre procedural revolving around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes 36 hours into the past … in the body of the victim. They assume the victim’s identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

LA BREA

Writer(s): David Appelbaum

Producer(s): Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Ken Woodruff

Studio: Universal Television, Keshet Studios

Logline: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

LANGDON

Writer(s): Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie

Producer(s): Dan Brown, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Anna Culp, Samie Falvey

Studio: CBS Television Studios, Universal Television, Imagine Television

Logline: Based on Dan Brown’s international best-selling thriller “The Lost Symbol,” the series follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

ORDINARY JOE

Writer(s): Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner

Producer(s): Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Howard Klein

Studio: 20th Century Fox Television, 6th & Idaho, 3Arts Entertainment

Logline: Explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

