Dr. Phil, "Snowfall" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Getty Images, FX, Prime Video)
All good things must come to an end they say, and it’s no different for your favorite TV shows.
There’s nothing worse than when your beloved TV series announces its final season or, even more devastating, is shockingly canceled. Some spanned over a decade, growing a die-hard, committed audience, and there are others that developed a small but devoted following with just a four-season run.
Whether you feel it was time for it to wrap up or you’re still boo-hooing over your favorite lead character’s final scene, here’s to the most popular shows coming to an end in 2023.
FX
"Snowfall" (FX)
Franklin’s all came tumbling down in the final season of “Snowfall,” with its last episode airing on April 19, 2023. The John Singleton-created FX series debuted on July 5, 2017 and ran for six seasons. “Snowfall” followed Franklin Saint, played by Damson Idris, a young street entrepreneur who partners with a CIA operative Teddy (Carter Hudson) and a former Mexican wrestler named Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) to smuggle drugs onto U.S. soil during the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic.
HBO
"Succession" (HBO)
This acclaimed drama series premiered on June 3, 2018 and will end with a feature-length series finale on May 28, 2023. The four-season-long show centers on a group of siblings who are all vying for the opportunity to lead their father’s international media conglomerate company Waystar Royco. The knives have been out since Episode 1, and the cast includes Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun.
AMC
"Fear of the Walking Dead" (AMC)
Running just three seasons shorter than the flagship series “The Walking Dead,” prequel show “Fear of the Walking Dead” debuted on Aug. 23, 2015 and has aired for eight seasons. It began by detailing the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, providing “TWD” fans with familiar faces like Morgan Jones (Lennie James). “Fear of the Walking Dead” starts back up on May 14 and will run for 12 episodes before its series finale.
Crunchyroll
“Attack on Titan” (Crunchyroll)
Based on the award-winning manga that carries the same name, “Attack on Titan” tells the story of Eren Yeager, a boy who lives behind giant walls with no awareness of what lies behind aside from human-eating titans. After learning the history of how his Eldian community was victimized by another group called Marleyans, Eren becomes the leader of Eldians’ fight for justice.
The series premiered on Sept. 28, 2013 and the final installment of finale is set to premiere in the fall.
CBS
"Dr. Phil (CBS)
For 21 years and 21 seasons, Dr. Phil McGraw has taken on some of the most memorable guests and made some of the most iconic daytime TV moments. The once-licensed psychologist stepped onto the stage and into his new role as a host when his show premiered on Sept. 16, 2002, where he would eventually therapize at least a hundred guests. McGraw got his own show after making regular appearances as a guest on “The Oprah Show.” The final episode of "Dr. Phil" will air sometime in Spring 2023.
HBO
“Barry” (HBO)
No longer enthused by his life as a low-level hitman, Barry Berkman finds a love for acting after following his next victim to an acting class, though his handler doesn’t let him get off that easy. “Barry” premiered on March 25, 2018 and will end after four seasons on May 28, 2023. The Emmy-winning cast includes Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, D’Arcy Carden and Patricia Fa’asua.
Prime Video
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
The heartfelt and theatrically fun tale of 1950s comedy gals Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Bornstein) will take its final bow on May 26. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” premiered on March 17, 2017, and during its four-season run told the story of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a stay-at-home mother of two who discovers her own talent as a comedienne. After hiring her snarky manager Midge, the two embark on a journey that shows the adventures and challenges female comics faced during the 1950s in a male-dominated industry.
Netflix
"Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
Based on “The Karate Kid” by Mark Kamen, "Cobra Kai" was renewed by Netflix for its sixth and final season back in January. “Cobra Kai” extends the universe of Hollywood’s most iconic fictional professional fighting tales. The American martial arts comedy-drama series serves as a sequel to the original “The Karate Kid” and takes place 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. “Cobra Kai” premiered on May 2, 2018 on YouTube Premium before moving to Netflix after Season 2.
FX
"Mayans M.C.” (FX)
Birthed from its predecessor “Sons of Anarchy,” “Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), who is a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California-Mexico border. After finding the truth behind the death of his mother, he sets out with his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) to form a new identity for himself. The series has run for five seasons, debuting on Sept. 4, 2018. The final season kicks off on May 24, 2023.
ABC
"A Million Little Things" (ABC)
When a group of very uniquely-different people find friendship in one another, they find common ground in feelings of angst and uncertainty, all unsure of themselves while in a struggle to find purpose. But when one of them dies, the group is recharged with a new mindset, ready to jumpstart their lives. The drama series premiered on Sept. 26, 2018 with its last episode airing on May 3. The show ran for five seasons.
The CW
"The Flash" (The CW)
After being struck by a flash of lightning, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) gains the power of super speed that he uses to take on those who use their strength for evil. The DC Comics-based series premiered on Oct. 7, 2014 and is still airing its ninth and final season, though it's set to end this year. The cast includes Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panbaker, Tom Cavanagh and Jesse L. Martin.
ABC
"The Goldbergs” (ABC)
Set in the 1980s, “The Goldbergs” follows a family’s daily quirky adventures through the lens of the youngest family member Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone). The ABC series premiered on Sept. 24, 2013 and ended after 10 seasons on May 3. The cast includes Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlic, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, George Segal and more.