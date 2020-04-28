Getty Images

TV Viewing to Increase for 1st Time in 8 Years With People Stuck at Home

by | April 28, 2020 @ 11:24 AM

Don’t get used to it: eMarketer expects those numbers to go back down in 2021

The amount of viewing on traditional television will increase for the first time since 2012 as most Americans are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the new report from eMarketer.

On average, Americans will watch 19 more minutes per day (for a total of 2 hours, 46 minutes), marking the first time that figure will have increased in eight years. That represents a 12.6% increase from 2019. Traditional TV will also add around 8.3 million viewers in 2020, an increase of 3% from 2019, the first positive moment since 2011. eMarketer counts someone as a viewer if they watch or record something on TV at least once a month.

“Consumers will undoubtedly be fixated on their TVs more in 2020 due to stay-at-home orders, continued interest in up-to-date news on the pandemic and, increasingly, more leisure time due to increasing unemployment rates,” said eMarketer forecasting analyst Oscar Orozco.

Also Read: Will the Coronavirus Outbreak Slow Down Cord-Cutting?

But eMarketer doesn’t expect Americans to become too comfy watching the old tube: It expects those numbers to go back in their downward direction in 2021. Time spent viewing will decrease by 4.9% — though still remain above 2019 levels — and another 7.2% in 2022. Total viewership will also start falling again in 2021.

And as eMarketer forecast last week, that increased viewership will come amid a dire advertising downturn.

After initially expecting 2020 to result in a 2% bump in TV ad spending, eMarketer forecast advertising will drop between 22% and 29% in the first half of 2020. To put that in money terms: That would be a decline between $7.5-$9.9 billion, or $10-$12 billion less than eMarketer originally expected.

With a general election and Summer Olympics, this year was supposed to be a brief respite of annual declines in TV advertising. But the global health crisis has benched all live sports for the foreseeable future, including pushing the Tokyo Olympics to 2021. A once-robust Democratic primary is essentially over, with former Vice President Joe Biden taking his place as the presumptive nominee to challenge Donald Trump in November.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Gavin Newsom at 4/28 press conference

Reopening Movie Theaters and Concerts in California Still ‘Months’ Away, Governor Says
sxsw logo

SXSW Sued Over Festival’s Refusal to Issue Refunds

Scopely Acquires ‘Scrabble Go’ Mobile Gaming Developer PierPlay

Erin Calhoun to Lead Communications for Showtime Networks
outmatched lincoln rhyme single parents

Why Your Favorite Bad Show Probably Won’t Be Canceled This Year – Even by Low TV Ratings
Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Sneak Peek Demolishes DIY Ratings Records
tokyo olympics

Tokyo Olympics President: Games Would be Canceled Rather Than Pushed to 2022 if Virus Still a Threat
Prodigal Son Season 1 finale

Ratings: ‘Prodigal Son’ Season Finale Is Good Enough for Fox to Hang Onto Monday Win
Will Reeve

ABC News Reporter Responds After Being Seen Without Pants on Air: ‘Hilariously Mortifying’
Dave Grohl and TJ Riley

Dave Grohl Surprises New York ER Nurse With a Special Zoom Serenade (Video)
RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Yvie Oddly & Nordstrom Celebrate WorldPride March In NYC

Coronavirus: The Canceled and Postponed Events in Tech, Media, Sports and Entertainment (Updating)
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE