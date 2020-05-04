‘Twilight Zone’ Season 2 Adds Kylie Bunbury, Topher Grace, Damon Wayans Jr and Jurnee Smollett-Bell
10 more stars join second season of CBS All Access reboot, which premieres this summer
Jennifer Maas | May 4, 2020 @ 8:46 AM
May 4, 2020
Fourteen more stars have been added to the cast of Season 2 of Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone” reboot at CBS All Access, including Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Paul F. Tompkins and Damon Wayans Jr.
These new additions to the upcoming 10-episode season, which is set to premiere this summer on the streaming service, join a lineup that includes Billy Porter, Joel McHale, Tony Hale, Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Chris Meloni, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata.
Peele, who narrates the series, will also write the episode, “Downtime,” which features Baccarin, Domingo and Hale.
CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone” is executive producers Peele and Simon Kinberg’s “modern re-imagining of the classic brings the original series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling to new audiences, exploring the human condition and holding a lens up to the culture of our times.” Per the streaming service, “The series’ second season will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension.”
The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Genre Films. In addition to Peele and Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg also serve as executive producers.
Rod Serling created the original series, which ran for 80 episodes from 1959 to 1964, and used socially-conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. There have been two prior revivals of the classic series. The first reboot aired for 110 episodes on CBS starting in 1985, and a second version, with Forest Whitaker as narrator, ran for 43 episodes on UPN in the early 2000s.
Readers can find the new cast listings and episode titles and descriptions for Season 2 here, in no particular order:
Episode: “8”
Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (“Community,” “Stargirl”) and Brandon Jay McLaren (“UnREAL,” “Graceland”)
Written by Glen Morgan
Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead
Episode: “A Small Town”
Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (“Happy Endings,” “Let’s Be Cops”), David Krumholtz (“The Deuce,” “Evel”), Natalie Martinez (“Reminiscence,” “The I-Land”), and Paula Newsome (“Barry,” “Chicago Med”)
Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due
Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda
Episode: “Try, Try”
Starring Topher Grace (“Blackkklansman,” “Black Mirror”) and Kylie Bunbury (“When They See Us,” “Pitch”)
Written by Alex Rubens
Directed by Jennifer McGowan
Episode: “You Might Also Like”
Starring Gretchen Mol (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Manchester by the Sea”) and Greta Lee (“Russian Doll,” “High Maintenance”)
Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins
Episode: “Ovation”
Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Birds of Prey,” “Lovecraft Country”), Tawny Newsome (“Space Force,” “Lower Decks”), Sky Ferreira (“Baby Driver,” “Twin Peaks”), Paul F. Tompkins (“BoJack Horseman,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!”), and Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911!” “Night at the Museum” franchise)
And here are the previously announced episodes and cast lineup:
Episode: “Downtime”
Starring Morena Baccarin (the “Deadpool” franchise, “Homeland”), Colman Domingo (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) and Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Toy Story 4”)
Written by Jordan Peele
Directed by JD Dillard
Episode: “The Who of You”
Starring Ethan Embry (“Grace and Frankie,” “Blindspotting”), Daniel Sunjata (“Graceland,” “Rescue Me”), and Billy Porter (“Pose,” “Like a Boss”)
Written by Win Rosenfeld
Directed by Peter Atencio
Episode: “A Human Face”
Starring Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Dharma & Greg”), Chris Meloni (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “42”), and Tavi Gevinson (“Person to Person,” “Enough Said”)
Written by Alex Rubens
Directed by Christina Choe
Episode: “Among The Untrodden”
Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy
Written by Heather Anne Campbell
Directed by Tayarisha Poe
Episode: “Meet in the Middle”
Starring Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” “Black Mirror: USS Callister”) and Gillian Jacobs (“Community,” “Love”)
Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini
Directed by Mathias Herndl
