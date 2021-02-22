A live-action, comedy TV series based on the classic PlayStation “Twisted Metal” games is in development at Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, TheWrap has learned.

The potential series is described as a “high octane action comedy” based on an idea by “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick about “a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Michael Jonathan Smith (“Cobra Kai”) is writing the project and will executive produce alongside Reese and Wernick. Other executive producers include Will Arnett, through his production company Electric Avenue, with Marc Forman and Peter Principato/Artists First, as well as Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan for PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios.

Also Read: 'The Last of Us' Lands 'Game of Thrones' Fan Favorite Bella Ramsey for Lead Role

“‘Twisted Metal’ is one of the most beloved franchises from PlayStation. We are thrilled to have such a great team working on bringing this iconic game to life for the fans,” Qizilbash said.

“We love ‘Twisted Metal’ in all its twisted insanity,” Glenn Adilman, head of comedy development at Sony Pictures Television, added. “Michael Jonathan Smith hit it out of the park with an action-packed, brilliantly funny adaptation and we are grateful for the support of Rhett, Paul, Will and our friends at PlayStation.”

Arnett is represented by WME, Artists First and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Smith is represented by Verve, 3Arts, and Miloknay Weiner Reese and Wernick are represented by WME.

Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions are also producing HBO’s Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led “The Last of Us” TV series adaptation.

Variety first reported the news of the “Twisted Metal” series.