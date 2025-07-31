‘Twisted Metal’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

The second season of “Twisted Metal” is finally introducing the titular tournament.

Season 2 picks up with John (Anthony Mackie) stuck on one side of The Wall looking to get back to the outside and track down Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz). It’s going to be a bit harder with the Twisted Metal tournament starting up and new drivers entering the mix.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of Peacock’s “Twisted Metal.”

When does “Twisted Metal” Season 2 come out?

“Twisted Metal” Season 2 premieres on Thursday, July 31.

How can I watch “Twisted Metal” Season 2?

The second season of “Twisted Metal” will again be available on Peacock. Season 1 of the video game adaptation is already available on the platform.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first three episodes of “Twisted Metal” Season 2 drop together when the show premieres on July 31. The remaining episodes will drop two a week on Thursdays. There will be 12 total episodes in Season 2 which is two more than the first season had. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1 – July 31

Episode 2 – July 31

Episode 3 – July 31

Episode 4 – Aug. 7

Episode 5 – Aug. 7

Episode 6 – Aug. 14

Episode 7 – Aug. 14

Episode 8 – Aug. 21

Episode 9 – Aug. 21

Episode 10 – Aug. 28

Episode 11 – Aug. 28

Episode 12 – Aug. 28

What is “Twisted Metal” Season 2 about?

The second season of the show picks up shortly after the end of the first, with John and Quiet stuck on either side of The Wall as the titular vehicular tournament is finally announced. Here is the official synopsis:

“Season 2 of the Peacock original picks up after the wild revelations at the end of Season 1, with John now living behind the wall but of course doing whatever he can to get back to Quiet on the outside. But all the post-apocalyptic chaos comes to a head when some of the deadliest drivers in the world come together for a killer tournament known as, you guessed it, Twisted Metal.”

Who stars in the “Twisted Metal” Season 2 cast?

Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz return as John Doe and Quiet, respectively. They’re still being hunted by Sweet Tooth – who is again played by Joe Seanoa and voiced by Will Arnett.

New additions for the season include Tiana Okoye as Dollface, Anthony Carrigan as Calypso, Michael James Shaw as Axel, Patty Guggenheim as Raven, Saylor Bell Curda as Mayhem, Richard de Klerk as Mr. Grimm and Lisa Gilroy as Vermin.

Watch the trailer: