Twitch to Host First Virtual Rolling Loud Music Festival

Hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud is going virtual this fall with a series of online concerts planned to broadcast live on Twitch Sept. 12-13.

Rolling Loud was founded in 2015 to be a touring festival for hip-hop (and cannabis) enthusiasts across the country. A Rolling Loud festival was set to take place in Miami May 8-10, but was postponed to Feb. 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, fans can connect with artists on Twitch, as Rolling Loud promises each of its festival days will contain over five hours of live entertainment.

Rolling Loud did not announce which artists are signed up to perform at its virtual events.

The festival said it will begin posting hip-hop content on its Twitch channel (which has over 12,700 followers) beginning Sept. 1. Shows Rolling Loud will broadcast on Twitch include a livestream podcast hosted by Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler; a six-month freestyle competition series called “Got Bars,” and “Loud Gaming,” a live-streaming video game show pits artists, influencers and athletes against each other in-game.

The three-festival series is the first digital-only event Rolling Loud’s produced in its five-year history and a spokesperson for Twitch said it’s also the first Twitch Music content partnership of its kind.

