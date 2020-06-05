Twitter Pulls Trump’s Tribute Video to George Floyd Over Copyright Claim

The Trump campaign, in response, says its “uplifting and unifying message” was being censored

Twitter has blocked a video by President Trump’s campaign team honoring George Floyd, whose recent death at the hands of a Minneapolis policeman has sparked nationwide protests.

Trump’s video, which was posted Thursday and also denounced the rioting and looting seen this past week, was pulled over a copyright claim, according to Twitter. The Trump campaign wasn’t satisfied with that reason, later tweeting the tech giant and its CEO, Jack Dorsey, were “censoring” an “uplifting and unifying message.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on which part of the video, in particular, was hit with a copyright claim.

The 3 minute, 45-second video still remains live on YouTube. The video begins with the president’s voice speaking over several pictures of Floyd and video of protests in response to his death.

“The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened,” Trump says in his voiceover. “It has filled Americans all over the country with anger, horror and grief. We support the right of peaceful protestors, and we hear their pleas.”

Afterwards, the video shows a compilation of shops being destroyed during the last week, with the president saying the memory of Floyd is being “dishonored by rioters, looters and anarchists.” You can watch the full clip here.

Twitter’s copyright flag on the Trump campaign’s tweet — and the campaign’s response — only adds to the growing tension between the president and the company. Last week, Twitter added a fact check notification, for the first time, to a few of Trump’s tweets. The company also put a notification on one of his tweets, saying it broke the company’s rule against “glorifying violence.” In response, the president signed an executive order targeting Section 230, which offers tech companies broad immunity from being sued for what its users post. If Section 230 were changed, companies like Twitter could suddenly face a mountain of legal costs — although legal experts told TheWrap the likelihood its changed remains low.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day

A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.

All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.

