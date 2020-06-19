Twitter Bans Katie Hopkins, British Commentator Critical of Black Lives Matter
Hopkins recently told her followers to “get off your knees to the thuggery of #BlackLivesMatter”
Sean Burch | June 19, 2020 @ 3:37 PM
Last Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 3:44 PM
Twitter banned British commentator Katie Hopkins on Friday for violating its policy against “hateful conduct.” The far-right commentator, whom President Donald Trump has retweeted a number of times, has drawn heavy criticism in the past for calling migrants “cockroaches” and for denouncing Black Lives Matter, among other inflammatory comments.
“Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our Rules are broken,” a Twitter spokesperson told TheWrap. “In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful Conduct policy.”
The spokesperson declined to share which tweet or tweets led to the ban. Hopkins, who had more than 1 million followers on Twitter, had been complaining this week about losing her “verified” status.
Scenes From the LGBTQ+ 'All Black Lives Matter' March in Hollywood
Thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday to march from Hollywood to neighboring West Hollywood against racial injustice and in support of Trans rights.
Inspired not just by the still-in-progress Pride month and the ongoing protests against police violence and racism that erupted after the death of George Floyd, the march was also held just days after the Trump administration cruelly ended all civil rights protections for trans people in the American health care system.
Organized by the Black Advisory Board, a coalition of Black LGBTQ+ organizations, the event was "in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression," the group said, noting that the famed 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, considered to be the start of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, was started by two trans women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the former of whom was Black.
One big highlight from the march was the 600-foot street mural painted by Black LGBTQ+ activists declaring "All Black Lives Matter" in front of the Chinese Theatre. See that in the link above. But things were just as memorable at ground level. In the images below, taken for TheWrap by photographer Tommy Oliver during the first few hours of the march, see for yourself how Los Angeles came together in support of LGBTQ+ culture, human rights and racial justice.
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the heart of Los Angeles on Sunday
