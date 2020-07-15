Twitter Blocks Verified Blue-Check Accounts From Tweeting While Reviewing Obama, Biden Hack

Users with a blue checkmark next to their name were unable to tweet as tech giant investigates bitcoin scam

| July 15, 2020 @ 4:16 PM Last Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 4:35 PM
Barack Obama

Getty

Twitter disabled all verified “blue-check” accounts from sending tweets on Wednesday afternoon, as the tech giant investigated how hackers were able to compromise several top accounts, including those of former President Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Tesla chief Elon Musk’s, as part of a six-figure bitcoin scam.

Verified accounts were unable to send messages starting around 3 p.m. PST, while still being allowed to retweet tweets from others. About a half hour later, verified accounts were able to send messages for a few minutes, but they were soon blocked from sending tweets once again soon after.

The move by Twitter came soon after a number of high-profile users, from Obama to Musk to Joe Biden to Jeff Bezos to Bill Gates, had their accounts hacked. The accounts all shared a similar message, asking followers to send bitcoin payments to a particular bitcoin address, with the promise they’d send back twice as much as users sent to them. Both Gates and Musk’s accounts, for examples, tweeted they would be “doubling all payments” sent to the address. The address had received more than $100,000 worth of bitcoin within the first hour of the coordinated attack.

Also Read: Barack Obama and Elon Musk's Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam

A rep for Twitter said the company was looking into the matter. The rep later pointed TheWrap to the following message from Twitter’s support account, where the company will be updating followers on the hack.

Twitter’s support account said it is continuing to limit users’ ability to Tweet and reset passwords, along with other functions, as the company reviewed the hack.

The FBI in San Francisco told NBC News that it was aware of the “security incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to high profile individuals” and acknowledged that the hackers apparently sought to “perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud.”

“We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident,” the FBI told NBC News.

Also Read: Why Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Is on the Hot Seat

With verified accounts unable to tweet, several other users took to Twitter to gloat they still had the privilege of sending off 280-character messages.

Here are a few examples:

James Woods' 12 Most Outrageous and Provocative Comments (Photos)

  • james woods ken kaplan
  • Rep. Frederica Wilson Getty Images
  • Donald Trump Phone Getty Images
  • james woods Getty Images
  • james woods Getty Images
  • Call Me By Your Name Sony Pictures Classics
  • amber-tamblyn-james-woods Getty Images
  • Anderson Cooper and Kellyanne ConwayAnderson Cooper and Kellyanne Conway CNN
  • Neil Patrick Harris the matrix Getty Images
  • matt lauer nbc today Getty Images
  • james woods Getty Images
  • trump twitter storm
  • Barack Obama Getty Images
1 of 13

From feuds with Amber Tamblyn to Neil Patrick Harris to anonymous, deceased Twitter trolls

James Woods has a reputation for being one of Hollywood's most vocal conservatives. He's suggested that sharing his opinions on Twitter have taken him from a Hollywood A-lister, starring in films including "Casino," "Videodrome" and "Vampires," to being "blacklisted." On July 4, 2018, Woods' agent dropped him in an email, which the actor then shared on Twitter. “It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic. I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say,” the email read. Woods proceeded to label his former agent a "political liberal" and let him know how he felt. But this exchange is just another in a long list of provocative opinions from the actor, many of which have sparked outrage on both sides of the political spectrum.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE